Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Eric C. Cockley, 23, of a reacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Sergio D. Taylor, 28, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery, two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Evan D. Yates, 68, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Samantha C. Sherlock, 37, address unavailable, for felony burglary at 2 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Sandra A. Paiva, 57, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Carlos Perez, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:25 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Gordon S. Hart III, 45, transient, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and alcohol at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Avenue C-4.
Frank J. Hardy Jr., 36, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Stacey R. Walter, 54, of McCann Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Albin Lane.
Amatoria L. McGarry, 43, of Avenue D on a felony warrant for burglary at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Jessey M. Smith, 29, of Tower Junction Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear and misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Christopher D. Lackey, 49, of McCann Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joshua D. Willett, 44, of Lawson Street, Pine Bluffs on misdemeanor warrants for failing to meet duty to stop, failure to provide notice to police, joyriding (unlawful use of motor vehicle), driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to produce liability insurance, failure to maintain lane and failure to appear at 10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Avenue C.
Larry D. Washington, 66, of Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) and a misdemeanor warrant for assault/battery at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Byron A. Gamble, 36, of 19th Street on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a marijuana-type drug at 3:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessica M. Olivares, 38, transient, on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fork Road.
Orlando A. Cruz, 47, of Southfork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:45 p.m. Monday at his residence.
David J. Weber, 37, of Alexander Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua D. Wallace, 32, of Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Lino M. Torres, 40, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance), exceeding 75 miles per hour (six or more), not having a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and not wearing a seatbelt at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Brenda L. Sutton, 37, of County Road 51, Carpenter, for felony possession of meth, conspiracy to violate the drug act and delivery of a controlled substance (meth) at an undisclosed time Monday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Joshua D. Vavra, 46, of Sixth Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 45 of U.S. Highway 85.
Olivia J. Garrido, 21, of Rustic Road for felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form, possession of a controlled substance in pill form, distribution of an illegal narcotic, misdemeanor interference with a police officer (hindering an investigation) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday at 21st Street and House Avenue.