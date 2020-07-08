Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
David S. Breedlove Jr., 33, of Hickory Place for reckless driving and duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property at 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Converse Avenue.
Richard E. Tafoya III, 39, of Greybull Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Marcus L. Vanderlaan, 51, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Stephen A. Bassett, 28, of Maddies Way for driving under the influence (DUI) at 11:03 p.m. Saturday at East 20th Street and Duff Avenue.
Jennifer R. Ledezma, 23, of Taft Avenue for DUI, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and going the wrong way in a one-way traffic circle at 10:20 p.m. Saturday at West 31st Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Kenneth G. Jenkins, 36, of East Sixth Street for aggravated assault threat with a weapon and interference with a peace officer at 7:12 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
David R. Herrera, 44, of Frontier Street for failure to appear, interference with a peace officer, probation violation, fleeing/eluding, driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 6:12 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Street and North College Drive.
Branson M. Potter, 33, of Hanson Street for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Filimon Perez, 27, of North First Street for public intoxication, refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 3:01 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Michael Davidson, 26, of Mountain Road for driving with a suspended license and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1 a.m. Saturday at Dell Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue.
Bryan K. Turner, 31, transient, for refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher A. Nace, 55, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Brian L. Bell, 48, transient, for public intoxication at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Antonio S.V. Foster, 44, of 12th Street for public intoxication at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Jacob L. Hickman, 25, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Evans Avenue.
Shania L. Combs, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Rachel V. Hernandez, 42, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:35 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East First Street.
Aaron R. Ward, 22, of Denver for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 2:30 a.m. Friday at West Lincolnway and Bent Avenue.
Frederick S. Lewis, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Lincolnway.
Dennis J. Vogt, 60, of Missile Drive on a felony warrant for parole violation at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Crook Avenue.
Troy J. Shepard, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at Hot Spring Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Ray Ontiveros, 61, of South Pass Trail for public intoxication at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Central Avenue.
Austin J. Brown, 30, of Joyce Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:01 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher S. Dowdy, 39, of Willow Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 8:47 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Thomas J. Toth, 42, of Thermopolis for DUI, parking on roadway and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 7:12 a.m. Thursday at East Seventh Street and Morrie Avenue.
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Roger A. Sanchez, 45, of East 20th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Persons Road.
Zacherie A. Gooden, 25, of Weaver Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance and expired or improper registration at 2:17 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Tyler Place.
Lisa M. Gish, 40, of Mary Way for domestic battery at 5:48 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Carlos R. Contreras-Diaz, 38, of Oxford Drive for DUI, speeding and no valid driver’s license at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Avenue C and Reiner Court.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 18, of McKinley Avenue for felony property destruction and interference with a firefighter at 12:55 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Elmer D. Martinez Quintero, no age provided, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for DUI at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Christopher R. Cortez, 26, of Silvergate Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan B. Reilly, 38, of South Leisher Road for DUI, suspended driver’s license, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and possession of an open container of alcohol at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Michael J. Garver, 40, of Road 214, Burns, on a felony warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:55 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Dustin L. Yearout, 42, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:22 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Alexander Quiles Jr., 35, of East Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:45 a.m. June 29 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Edward C. Maywald, 44, of Fort Worth, Texas, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Texas for failure to register as a sex offender at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at milepost 15.5 on Interstate 25.
Shyle D. Hobbs, 34, of Wheatridge, Colorado, for DUI and improper lane use at 7:38 p.m. Saturday at milepost 23.5 on I-25 southbound.
Lloyd A. Trujillo, 59, of Lafayette, Colorado, for being incapable of safely driving at 10:34 p.m. Friday at milepost 21.5 on I-25 northbound.
Brandon J. Thompson, 34, of County Road 210 for DUI at 2:27 p.m. Friday at milepost 8 on Wyoming Highway 210.
Paul B. Lamphier, 22, of Williams Street for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:53 p.m. Friday at milepost 7 on Highway 85.
Delmver D. Pineda Meija, 25, of Yonkers, New York, for DUI, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and failure to secure license plate at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at milepost 6 on I-25 northbound.