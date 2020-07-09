Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Daniel L. Snow, 44, of Carter Road on a felony warrant for a probation violation at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Heidi D. Buss, 46, transient, for public intoxication and refusing to give her identity to a police officer at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue.
Raymond J. Medina, 29, of College Drive for domestic assault at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Christopher M. Prall, 36, of Harmony Lane on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Andrea M. Ryle, 44, of Hillsdale for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Richard D. Yeager, 34, of Van Lennen Avenue for aggravated assault threat with weapon and interference with a peace officer at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Leslie G. Osterman, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:49 a.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Omaha Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Eric D. Pierce, 28, of Vosler Place on a felony warrant for theft at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Seth I. Ginn, 21, of East 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Martin L. Davidson, age unknown, of Casper on misdemeanor warrants for theft and credit card fraud at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Elijah C. McQueen, 29, of Meadowland Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ricardo M. Rodriguez, 50, of Secret Valley Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Scout K. Harden, 23, of Reed Avenue on warrants for failure to maintain lane, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and felony possession of LSD at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Wesley E. Mosher, 29, of Plain View Road on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Samuel M. Garcia, 34, of Murray Road for domestic battery at 8:51 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Daaron R. Avila-Baros, 19, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, for domestic battery at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Christopher M. Lathrop, 31, of Loveland, Colorado, on holds for aggravated burglary and three counts of felony theft at 12:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Teresa L. Woodford, 52, of Fremont Avenue on a court order at 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua H. Hayden-Ali, 38, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. July 1 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Stetson B. Hodges, 19, of Happy, Texas, for youthful offender driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol at 11:55 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 367.
Veronica M. Hodgins, 27, of Cox Road for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and endangering children around controlled substances at 2:40 p.m. Monday at her residence.