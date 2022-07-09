Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
David J. Grimm, 37, of Arkel Way on a warrant out of Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Leeds Place and Foxcroft Road.
Michael J.P. Miller, 22, transient, on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:55 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Christopher D. Worgull-Cussimanio, 29, of Rollins Avenue on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:17 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Charles R. Jolley, 27, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce) and giving a false identity, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Robert A. Velasquez Jr., 36, of 11th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years); driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second offense or greater) and no proof of liability insurance at 1:47 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Central Avenue.
Dennis P. Montgomery, 55, of Walnut Drive on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to appear at 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and McCann Avenue.
Nicole F. Gardner, 47, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Snyder Avenue.
Terrison Shorty, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Thomas M. Dyson Sr., 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Dakota January, 23, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (more than 1/4 ounce), DUI (controlled substance), selling drug paraphernalia and no proof of liability insurance at 3 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Fox Farm Road and South Greeley Highway.
Alexander Quiles Sr., 67, of Morrie Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Fox Farm Road.
Danielle J. McQueen, 34, of East Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 2:05 p.m. June 28 in the 200 block of South House Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Vince R. Trujillo, 60, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Linda M. Graham, 42, of Terry Road for misdemeanor child endangering (health) at 7:50 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
James A. Bergeron, 27, transient, for misdemeanor child endangering (health) at 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
Richard A. Saiz, 25, transient, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer with injury, speeding on a highway and failure to stop at red light at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dante Tenorio Jr., 29, of Two Hearts Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Gabriel E. Hernandez, 32, of Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Timothy A. Zacharias, 39, transient, on a warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with injury at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Frederick Figolah Sr., 67, of West Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Crystal A. Torres, 20, of East 23rd Street for misdemeanor DUI (youthful driver) at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Joseph C. Underwood, 47, of Duff Avenue on a felony warrant out of Park County for disposal of a human body, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, interference with a peace officer and fleeing/eluding at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul D. Holder Jr., 62, of Guernsey on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Warren L. Dorsey Jr., 31, of Oxford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christine T. Henderson, 33, of Aurora, Colorado, on two felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.