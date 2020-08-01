Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Molique E. Randolph, 22, of Fourth Street on misdemeanor warrants for battery-touching in a rude manner and destruction of property at 8 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Fajwus M. Ufner, 68, address unavailable, of Cheyenne for unlawful entry onto property, public intoxication and disturbance of the peace at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue.
Kevin T. Bartlett, 49, of County Road 144, Burns, on felony warrants for kidnapping, aggravated assault-threat with a weapon and aggravated assault-bodily injury and on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West 10th Street.
Trevor G. Hudnall, 21, transient, for three felony counts of assault on a jail officer-propelling a dangerous substance and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and protection order violation at 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
James M. Putnam, 45, of East Ninth Street for domestic battery at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Darren K. Medley, 33, transient, for unlawful entry onto property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue.
Rhiannon L. Whitworth, 44, of Gunsmoke Road for interference with a peace officer and three misdemeanor counts of violation of a temporary protection order at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Shawn M. Kirsch, 48, transient, for public intoxication at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at Warren Avenue and East 17th Street.
Daniel E. Smith, 55, of East 17th Street on felony warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East 25th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Brittany A. Weaver, 31, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 3:46 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
James R. Dobyns, 31, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Mario A. Gutierrez, 28, of Denver on a felony warrant for aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob A. Shamy, 41, of East Lincolnway on two misdemeanor warrants for false pretenses at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Aja U. Johnson, 21, transient, on a felony warrant for possession of heroin- or cocaine-type drug and misdemeanor warrants for probation violation, possession of a marijuana-type drug and criminal entry at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jefferson G. Davis, 35, of Broomfield, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Margaret E. Muir, 22, of Eighth Street for felony escape detention at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Trevor L. Bertella, 22, of Meadowland Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Christian A. Chaparro, 33, of Hot Springs Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:46 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason R. Hellings, 39, transient, for misdemeanor larceny-shoplifting, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 12:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jose O. Nunez Hernandez, 53, transient, for driving under the influence (DUI), no valid driver’s license, no registration, no liability insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South College Drive.
Adam B. Wakefield, 36, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a city court order at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 18, of Eighth Street on a city court order at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob R. Bahner, 20, of Artesian Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
John E. Baker Jr., 60, of Persons Road on a court order at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Fred E. Oyler, 62, of Reese Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Anthony R. Sirotek, 24, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher P. Espinoza, 39, of Rollins Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Richard G. Wisneski, 29, of Copperville Road on a felony warrant for assault at 7:53 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 360.5 on eastbound Interstate 80.