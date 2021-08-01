Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Roberto Olague, 28, of East 18th Street for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 7:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
Ernest C. Edrington, 63, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:29 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Patton Avenue.
Donald L. Akers, 49, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Danielle McQueen, 33, of East Pershing Boulevard for violating a protection order at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Edgewater Avenue.
Christopher A. Johnson, 26, transient, for one count of felony first-degree arson and five counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree arson at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Lincolnway.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 32, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kevin T.A. Pino, 28, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 7:02 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Michael C. Dominguez, 39, of Hellwig Road on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Cameron R. Thompson, 24, of Bocage Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Patrick E. Cordova, 54, of West Prosser Road on felony warrants for property destruction and aggravated fleeing/eluding property damage, and misdemeanor warrants for duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property, careless driving and driving under the influence (DUI) at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Lonnie G. Lieurance Jr., 29, of Gettysburg Drive on a felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Dakota S. Pratt, 22, of Sunridge Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Donald R. Fresquez, 48, of West Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Grady L. Peoples, 48, of House Avenue on felony warrants for strangulation of a household member and domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Claudia M. Glavan, 36, of Central Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support at 11:02 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Derence D. Ephrom, 32, of Carter Road for DUI, speeding, no insurance and interfering with a peace officer at 1:30 a.m. Thursday at milepost 6 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.
Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, 28, of Federal Way, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and felony attempt and conspire at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 357 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Charles M. Carsten, 33, of Central Avenue for felony fleeing or attempting to elude (previous conviction) and misdemeanor DUI, interference with a peace officer, duty to stop where accident involves unattended property, duty upon colliding with unattended property, speeding, failure to stop, reckless driving, property destruction, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance (crystal), no valid license plate displayed and no insurance at 11:45 a.m. Monday at Old Highway 213 in Laramie County.