Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Frank L. Roberts IV, 37, transient, for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property and taking/carrying away vehicle parts at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Douglas J. Dalton Jr., 39, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, entering into/on another person’s property and fighting/riotous conduct at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Eugene S. Garrido, 47, of Sycamore Road for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, no proof of liability insurance, careless driving and stop sign violation at 1 a.m. Monday at East First Street and Maxwell Avenue.
Gena N. Martinez, 40, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Terell M. Royal, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:08 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of East 12th Street.
Trent B. Dean, 46, of Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court on a civil violation at 10:51 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Kara N. Swan, 40, of Fort Warren Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), tail light out and interfering/obstructing at 1:47 a.m. Saturday at Yellowstone Road and East Carlson Street.
Tyler W. Nichols, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, interference with a peace officer without injury and speeding at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Christieona M. Williams, 25, transient, for misdemeanor protection order violation at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Damien D. Salazar, 41, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:10 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne (address redacted).
Kinjo Slim, 26, transient, for felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and two misdemeanor counts of refusing to obey at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Taylor A.E. Flack, 21, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Rainbow Road.
Michael L. Daniels, 63, of Carter Road on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:55 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Curvonta L. Moye, 28, of West 24th Street for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) at 1 a.m. Friday at Morrie Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Kenneth R. Potter Sr., 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 17th Street.
Bryan J. Lester, 31, of Duff Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 4 p.m. Thursday at Parsley Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.
Will R. Travelstead Jr., 31, of Avenue D for felony burglary (articles from vehicle) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Banjo Court and Desmet Drive.
Felipe A. Lovato, 36, of Fourth Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 12:38 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Marena J.A. Nelson, 25, transient, for misdemeanor theft (shoplifting, less than $1,000) and interference without a peace officer without injury at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Benjamin J. Woodworth, 32, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:14 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Catherine A. Cotraro, 53, transient, for felony burglary at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Little Valley Trail.
Chaderick C. Warneke, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dustin S. Swinford, 43, of 15th Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for civil violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Bradley A. Parsek, 27, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor criminal entry into a vehicle at 7:06 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Michael A. Wilkinson, 26, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Whitney Road.
David L. Calverley, 39, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Kristine L. Muller, 44, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to pay at 6:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Thomas M. Dyson Sr., 42, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:26 a.m. July 29 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kaleb D. Waiwada, 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and felony intent to deliver at 9:19 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Todd B. Leimer, 50, of Campstool Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at an unreported time Thursday at mile marker 9 on U.S. Highway 85.