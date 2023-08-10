Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Asen M. Mihaylov, 25, of Elmwood Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Amy D. Manzanares, 36, of College Drive for misdemeanor giving false identity and resisting arrest at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Dayne L. McCart, 25, of Cactus Way on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Windmill Road and Sheridan Street.
Ronald C. Benzel, 60, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 11 p.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Central Avenue.
Christopher J. Butterfield, 34, of West Allison Road on a felony warrant out of Natrona County for burglary at 8:50 p.m. Monday at Campstool Road and Livingston Avenue.
Dean E. Benda, 69, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:47 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue.
Michael L. Moore, 18, transient, for misdemeanor battery (touching in rude manner), interference with emergency call, criminal trespass (communication) and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael J. Farley, 66, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:36 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
David G. Knowles, 55, transient, for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:36 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Thomas W.Z. Foster, 27, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, littering, resisting arrest and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 6:19 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Andre E. Gunn, 24, transient, for a felony probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Aja U. Johnson, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at an unlisted time Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Spencer D. Brown, 21, transient, on a felony warrant for escaping community corrections at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Tyler A. Steffen, 22, of Syracuse Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear on an original charge of motor vehicle theft at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lisa R. Bevel, 51, of Crook Avenue for felony possession of a powdery substance and possession of marijuana at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday at South Greeley Highway and East College Drive.
Joshua C. Osban, 43, of O’Neil Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 9:41 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Avenue D on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:25 p.m. Monday in at his residence.
Jordon N. Lucero, 29, of Grand Harmony Boulevard at 3:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Avenue D.
Amanda L. Piercy, 36, of Alexander Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 6:53 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters