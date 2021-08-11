Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sergio Vazquez, 20, of Greeley Highway for misdemeanor discharge of a firearm with people present at 9:49 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 23, transient, for felony theft, on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Lance A. Marino, 49, of Grove Drive for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 11:34 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Sean M. Footh, 30, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Sergio Vazquez, 20, of South Greeley Highway for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon), misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor theft at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Cedric D. Robinson, 23, of Erickson Court for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, speeding and careless driving at 9:43 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
Matthew A. Norris, 30, transient, on a warrant for two felony counts of strangulation of a household member (minor injury), aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy to commit assault and battery, felonious restraint, conspiracy to commit felonious restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery, and on a felony NCIC hold at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Frederick S. Lewis, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, open container and interfering/obstructing at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Central Avenue.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 64, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Daniel A. Gonzales Jr., 20, of Wyott Drive, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation revocation out of Niobrara County at 9:57 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Audrey E. Evans, 55, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 3:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of House Avenue and East 23rd Street.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joshua A. Hays, 31, of Mary Way on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 7:49 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Murray Road and South Avenue B-6.
Wayne Snelling, 42, of McComb Avenue on felony warrants for probation violation and failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:35 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
August O. Holmes, 21, of Denver, Colorado, for felony property destruction at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Jefferson Road.
Devon A. Fritzler, 23, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 1:21 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 24, of Westminster, Colorado, for felony motor vehicle theft, felony property destruction and on a felony NCIC hold at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Jefferson Road.
Charles M. Carsten, 33, of Central Avenue on a warrant for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance (third time or more), felony possession of cocaine/heroin, aggravated fleeing/eluding (property damage greater than $10,000), felony theft, and misdemeanor theft (pick pocket), paraphernalia delivery, failure to give information, no liability insurance, driving without a license, red light stop position, stop sign violation and speeding at 1:36 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Mark A. Page, 61, of Brewster, Kansas, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County at 3:40 p.m. Friday at mile marker 3 on northbound Interstate 25.