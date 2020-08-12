Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jessie E. Ebert, 47, of West 17th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 2:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Robert B. McMickell, 28, transient, on a felony warrant for burglary and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:38 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East 27th Street.
Lazarro M. Carabajal, 50, of Arp Avenue for domestic battery and fighting/riotous conduct at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Kayla M. Sound Sleeper, 30, of Taft Avenue for child abuse at 7:35 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Armando R. Tail, 20, of East Lincolnway for domestic battery and underage consumption of alcohol at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Hailey A. Scheschi, 18, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Jimmie Spencer III, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for failure to appear at 12:06 a.m. Saturday at Warren Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Jason M. Wilkinson, 43, of Ridge Road for driving under the influence (DUI), felony possession of heroin-type cocaine and felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 8:25 p.m. Friday at Morrie Avenue and Broken Wheel Court.
Michael A. Vallez Jr., 35, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Lincolnway.
Abby N. Delf, 31, of Van Lennen Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:14 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Taft Avenue.
Simon Crandall, age unknown, transient, for misdemeanor stolen property and interference with a peace officer at 12:20 p.m. Friday at 21st Street and Morrie Avenue.
Aaron Kelly, 24, of Crook Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 10:23 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Douglas M. Hutton, 34, of Wichita, Kansas, for felony destruction of property at 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Michael A. Vallez Jr., 35, transient, on a felony hold for warrants out of Larimer County, Colorado, for aggravated robbery with a weapon, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony DUI at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Lincolnway.
Lynn F. Standingbear, 27, transient, for public intoxication and resisting arrest at 9:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Lincolnway.
John C. Johnson, 37, of Charles Street for domestic battery, child abuse and strangulation of a household member at 9 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Leslie G. Osterman, 38, transient, for domestic battery at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
Kaylla N. Washburn, 28, of 18th Street on misdemeanor warrants for DUI, child endangering-health and failure to obey a traffic signal at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jackson T. Nichols, 28, of West Lincolnway for felony sale/delivery of heroin-type cocaine and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 5 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Keith Foley, 30, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West 28th Street.
Juan J. Velasquez-Sandres, 31, of Northglenn, Colorado, for felony sale/delivery of heroin-type cocaine and felony possession of heroin-type cocaine at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 25 and West College Drive.
Anderson Cruz, 25, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 25 and West College Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kaelin A. Thompson, 20, of Alice Court on two felony warrants for failure to appear at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kevin A. Henry Jr., 35, of Desmet Drive for DUI and failure to maintain lane at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Avenue C.
Troy A. Groeneveld, 52, of Eighth Street for DUI, conspiracy to flee or elude, speeding, driving with a suspended license and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:48 a.m. Saturday at County Road 210 and Granite Springs Road.
Eric E. McGhghy, 30, of Cahill Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Vanessa M. Anaya, 23, of East Pershing Boulevard for violation of a temporary protection order at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Phillip L. Kaushagen, 40, of 12th Street in Wheatland on a felony warrant out of Platte County for probation violation at 11:53 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Richard J. Hamm, 52, of Reno, Nevada, on a felony warrant for forgery at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Aaron M. Flores, 22, of Sierra Drive for DUI, speeding and tires with unsafe treat at 7:15 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 8.
Jayden L.S. Christensen, 24, of Ponderosa Trail for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form, two counts of speeding, fleeing/eluding, failure to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving at 1:30 p.m. Friday on Campstool Road.
Christine N. McDonald, 34, of Gordon Road on misdemeanor warrants for DUI, child endangering, careless driving, failure to maintain a single lane, failure to use a child restraint and unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:41 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Avalon G. Wollenberger, 30, of Lutz, Florida, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County for contempt/failure to pay, speeding and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 7:13 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 354.5
John W. Riggans, 52, of East Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess methamphetamine at 1:48 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Greeley Highway.