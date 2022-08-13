Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jozlyn J. Dickinson, 29, of East 16th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years) and no proof of liability insurance at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Cheyenne Place.
Scott L. Boicourt, 40, of East Lincolnway on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Dominique K. (Cathcart) Stanford, 48, of Drew Court on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Raymond J. Medina, 31, of Stanfield Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Stinson Avenue.
Ronel D. Olmstead, 53, of Thornton, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to appear at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
Stephen D. Asbridge, 35, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Jeremy C. Kelsey, 28, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a felony warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hugur Avenue.
Andres M. Lopez, 28, of Grove Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and careless driving at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at Ames Avenue and Parsley Boulevard.
Alejandro B. Otero, 28, of Denver for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Warren Avenue.
Anne M. Mawk, 34, of Mancos, Colorado, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, and on misdemeanor warrants out of Cortez County, Colorado, for failure to appear and contempt of court at 2 a.m. Tuesday at West Lincolnway and Carey Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Cleeche S. Copeland, 34, of 13th Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply and a felony warrant for theft (pick pocketing, greater than $1,000) at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Rocsand P. Bocanegra, 42, of Windmill Road for felony second-degree murder at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mitchell Court.
Jackey D. Vasquez, 26, of 11th Street on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Lake Place.
Susan L. Shiery, 60, of Kirby on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Justice A. Stehlin, 27, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor DUI (combination controlled substance and alcohol), failure to maintain single lane, speeding (exceeds 80 miles per hour by 6 mph or more) and possession of a controlled substance (3 ounces or less) at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 18.5 on southbound Interstate 25.
Philip G. Guilford, 50, of Russell Avenue for misdemeanor driving without a required ignition interlock device, driving without a valid license, no seatbelt and speeding (40 mph in a 30 mph zone) at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday at Central Avenue and East First Avenue.