Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Jozlyn J. Dickinson, 29, of East 16th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years) and no proof of liability insurance at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Cheyenne Place.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

