Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Damontri M. McCormick, 29, of East Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance in pill form, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, as well as on two felony warrants for aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, two felony warrants for strangulation of a household member, and misdemeanor warrants for driving with a suspended license, two counts of failure to appear, and singular counts of failure to comply, probation violation and interference with a peace officer at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Dakota S. Pratt, 23, transient, on a felony warrant for theft of more than $1,000 worth of firearms or livestock at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Amanda L. Demoss, 44, of Greenway Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles M. Carsten, 33, of Central Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Armondo D. Butler, 32, transient on two felony district court warrants for civil violations at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Federico Rabago, 40, of East Second Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Brittney A. Dalton, 27, transient, on a felony warrant for theft of more than $1,000 worth of firearms or livestock at noon Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul B. Lamphier, 29, transient on a felony warrant for theft of more than $1,000 worth of firearms or livestock at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis A. Jewett, 30, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Benson, 43, of Casper on a felony warrant for theft of more than $1,000 worth of firearms or livestock and misdemeanor warrants for shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of goods and failure to appear at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sergio Vazquez, 20, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for aggravated assault threat with a weapon and on misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangering (firearm), interference with a peace officer and theft at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jose H. Hernandez, 18, of El Camino Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:30 p.m. July 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. July 26 at the Laramie County jail.