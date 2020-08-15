Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kayla A. Moody, 32, of Westland Road for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of heroin- or cocaine-type drug at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Range Boulevard and North College Drive.
Steven B. Pixley, 33, of West College Drive on felony warrants for destruction of property and aggravated assault-threat with a weapon; a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery; a misdemeanor warrant out of Goshen County for failure to appear; and for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Range Boulevard and North College Drive.
Ashley A. Vongettrost, 29, of King Arthur Way for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, misdemeanor possession of an LSD-type drug, misdemeanor possession of heroin- or cocaine-type drug, possession of a drug in pill form and on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and Bent Avenue.
Matthew L. Weber, 37, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a heroin- or cocaine-type drug at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and Bent Avenue.
Alicia M. Padilla, 39, transient, for unlawful entry onto property and resisting arrest at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Rhiannon L. Whitworth, 44, of Gunsmoke Road on a misdemeanor protection order violation at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Michael D. Hadley, 48, transient, on five misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at East Fifth Street and Campstool Road.
Jose L. Granados, 26, of McIntire Lane on an inmate hold for a felony warrant out of California for probation violation, and for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East 12th Street.
Lauren E. Miller, 36, transient, for criminal entry, misdemeanor destruction of property, littering and interference with a peace officer at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Allison A. Farro, 34, of Windmill Road for felony strangulation of a household member at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Kenneth D. Rushing, 47, of East 17th Street on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Jessica V. Bernat, 25, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, for public intoxication at 10:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Zebariah E. Ornelas, 20, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, for driving under the influence (DUI), open intoxicant and open container at 4:23 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Carey Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jesse G. Finch, 31, of Artesian Road for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:52 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Ionel Serban, 39, of Flushing, New York, on felony warrants for theft and an ICE detainer at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Robert B. McMickell, 28, transient, on a felony warrant for burglary at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail; also on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. Vallez Jr., 35, of King Arthur Way for felony motor vehicle theft at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Colton J. Tucker, 30, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for wrongful taking and disposing of property at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail; and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 11:03 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark B. Lohman Sr., 55, of Sidney, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for theft at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue.
Brandon J. Thompson, 34, of County Road 210 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:34 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessie E. Ebert, 47, of 17th Street on a city court order at 2:34 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Antonio K. Lee, 44, of East Lincolnway for failure to register as a sex offender at 1:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Lazorro M. Carabajal Jr., 50, of Arp Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Blake W. Medina, 29, of Dorsey Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:55 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jacob L. Strom, 20, of Denver on a felony inmate hold for first-degree crime of violence at 3:38 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Justin A. Biesheuvel, 42, of Rock Springs for DUI at 2 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 370.