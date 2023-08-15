Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Shania L. Combs, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, falsely obtaining goods or services and possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce) at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Kyle A. Hutchens, 34, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 1 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Isabel C. Ramires, 22, of Douglas for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI-alcohol), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change and resisting arrest at 11:05 p.m. Saturday at East 21st Street and Morrie Avenue.
Samuel A. Martinez, 31, of Golden Hill Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.
Amanda J. Goins, 45, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Lincolnway.
Trevor C. Maupin, 23, of Randy Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and shoplifting at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Shana L. Myers, 42, of East Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:25 p.m. Saturday at East Ninth Street and House Avenue.
Sergio D. Taylor, 28, of South Cribbon Avenue for felony aggravated assault (threat with weapon) and misdemeanor protection order violation at 9:59 a.m. Saturday at South Cribbon Avenue and West Leisher Road.
Allissa M. Arellano, 26, of Gregg Way for misdemeanor public indecency (exposure) at 6:22 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Brandon L. Pratt, 26, of Cheyenne Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey, fighting/riotous conduct and interfering/obstructing at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Myron M. Woods Jr., 31, of West 24th Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 8 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Melissa D. Goodwine, 54, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Patrick Bee, 33, of East 17th Street for felony simple assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 3:47 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Stanfield Avenue.
Christophe I. Carabajal Jr., 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Bryan C. Morgan, 30, of Rawlins Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and assault-battery at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East 22nd Street.
Ramin K. Lewis, 47, of Hirst Street for felony domestic battery, misdemeanor destruction of property and on misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order and failure to pay at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Anthony F. Wells, 35, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Dell Range Boulevard and Prairie Avenue.
JC James, 51, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Etchepare Circle.
Jordon N. Lucero, 29, transient, for felony theft at 1:08 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Shania L. Combs, 25, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce) at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Nathan W. Cobb, 37, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Stephen Ralston, 32, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday at Marble Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
Tyrell J. Raya, 26, of Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Redmond Road.
Malinda S. Cruz, 36, of East Ninth Street on a felony warrant out of Niobrara County for unpaid child support and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Ninth Street.
Skylar Jackson, 21, of Trent Court for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Trent Court.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Vanessa M. Harsh, 43, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Charles B. Swank Jr., 54, of Avenue D on a felony warrant for probation violation and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to meet duty to stop at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Highland Road.
Mark R. Dunn, 59, of East Allison Road for felony destruction of property at 11:47 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Lance L. Penrod, 38, of Rock Springs on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
James E. Severson, 49, of Burns on two felony warrants for attempted theft at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles E. Head, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. Solis Jr., 57, of Dillon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Sara E. Miller, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:42 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Gregory C. Wanberg, 53, of Windmill Road for misdemeanor destruction of property at 2:31 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Balmoral Court.
Christian B. Niell, 21, of Beebe, Arkansas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kenneth J. Lafferty, 31, of 17th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tracy D. Hoops, 49, of East Polo Plate on a felony warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jaiden Mair, 21, of Burns on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Roberto Olague, 30, of 18th Street on a felony warrant for aggravated assault (with injury, deadly weapon) and on a warrant for probation violation at 9:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Lane C. Nicholson, 18, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for assault-battery at 12:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Regis L. Adams, 32, of Garrett Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Government Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Asen M. Mihaylov, 25, of Summerset Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Seth A. Shrauner, 37, of Gillette for misdemeanor driving on DUI suspension at 8:13 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 18 on southbound Interstate 25.
Dakota G. Turner, 18, of Braehill Road for misdemeanor stop sign violation, DUI (alcohol, under 21), underage alcohol consumption and seatbelt violation at an undisclosed time Saturday at mile marker 9.5 on Wyoming Highway 212 at Welchester Drive.
Ruben Guardiola, 30, of Gill, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving without and interlock device and no valid license for vehicle at 3:51 p.m. Friday at mile marker 345 on Interstate 80.
Cassondra N. Bostron, 28, of Burns for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol/controlled substances), following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident at 7:11 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Jeffry K. Hunt, 63, of Sterling, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), failure to maintain a single lane and no proof of insurance at 9 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 4 on northbound I-25.
