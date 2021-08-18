Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nickolas D. Jones, 34, of Annie Morgan Court for the misdemeanor charges of fleeing/eluding, possession of an open container, reckless driving and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bent Avenue and West Seventh Street.
Jonathon R. Ziemer, 35, of Eastland Court for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Tristan Z. Martinez, 24, of Trent Court for misdemeanor domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Travis M. Lilly, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Frederick S. Lewis, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and profane/obscene/provocative language at 4:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of O'Neil Avenue.
Shane E. Anderson, 49, of East 12th Street on a felony NCIC hold at 3:02 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 10th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Rebecca A. Edwards, 28, of Gillette, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for probation revocation out of Campbell County at 10:14 p.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Hutchins Drive.
Ashley N. Gutierrez, 32, of West Seventh Street on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court and on a misdemeanor NCIC hold at 8 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
Daniel P. Gutierrez, 35, of West Seventh Street on a felony warrant out of Natrona County at 6:42 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Capitol Avenue.
Jacob A. Hair, 29, of Avenue B-2 on a felony warrant for probation revocation out of Campbell County, a felony NCIC hold and a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering (conduct) at 1:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East 12th Street and Fremont Avenue.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Martin J. Stoklosa, 37, of Burns, Wyoming, on a felony court order at 3:49 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Brad L. Craft, 26, of Hirst Street on felony warrants for aggravated assault with injury, forgery (uttering) and fraud (steal/destroy government record), a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court, two misdemeanor warrants for battery (touching in a rude manner) and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Paul B. Lamphier, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Juan C. Mesa, 62, of Rawlins Street on a misdemeanor court order at 9:20 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Dayne L. McCart, 23, of Kimball, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor court order at 8:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul B. Lamphier, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for theft at 5 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert E. Smith, 57, of Horseshoe Road on a felony warrant for probation revocation out of Goshen County at 10:13 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Dustin S. Swinford, 42, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Stephen A. Eagle, 31, of Casper, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Fremont County and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court at 6 p.m. Friday at mile marker 34 on southbound Interstate 25.
Kevin L. Barker Jr., 31, of County Road 217 for felony theft and felony escape, and on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Albany County at 7 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.