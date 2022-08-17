Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ruben M. Abeyta, 29, of West Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:03 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael J. Stone, 30, of West 32nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street.
Wayne A. Paul Jr., 38, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West Allison Road.
Peter A. Ganison Jr., 33, of Church Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at West Fox Farm Road and Kay Avenue.
Bryan K. Turner, 34, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East 15th Street.
Tracy D. Curbelo, 54, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change and open container at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Kenneth R. Potter Sr., 54, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Gregory G. Snyder, 60, of College Drive for misdemeanor urinating in public, open container and public intoxication at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Amber R. Norman, 23, of 19th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:57 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West 19th Street.
Nikita M. Johnson, 26, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and careless driving at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at Deming Drive and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Tyler E. Neighbors, 39, of Carroll Avenue for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and on felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and failure to comply at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Crystyl F. Parker, 44, of Kornegay Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 p.m. Friday at East Carlson Street and Syracuse Road.
Gerald Lopez, 27, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic assault at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Michael A. Phippin Jr., 39, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing peace/property at 6:59 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Mark L. Schuessler Jr., 30, of Newcastle for felony kidnapping (inflict bodily injury on or terrorize the victim or another), misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer without injury at 8:40 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Shaina Goggles, 34, of Parkview Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication, possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) and open container at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Christopher A. Torralba, 33, of Parkview Drive for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and on a felony warrant for parole violation at 2:27 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Andre T. McNeill, 25, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12 a.m. Friday at East Pershing Boulevard and T-Bird Drive.
David K. Larimore, 32, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving without a valid license and speeding, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and probation violation at 11:16 p.m. Thursday at Natrona Avenue and East Ninth Street.
Michael S. Harding, 37, of Cheyenne (unreported address) for misdemeanor DUI (combination of controlled substance and alcohol, first in 10 years), expired or improper registration and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 6:41 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and East Pershing Boulevard.
Norman J. Trautman, 34, of Piccadilly Drive on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Allie M. Westman, 19, of Bowie Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Carey Avenue.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 31, of an unreported address for misdemeanor violating a protection order at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Hope Court.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Eugene S. Garrido, 47, of Sycamore Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Travis J. Stowell, 34, of 15th Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 7:15 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Allen J. Fenstermacher, 39, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kenneth J. Fellon, 48, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), lane use violation, driving with a suspended license, open container and seatbelt violation at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 4 on northbound Interstate 25.
Elijah H.A. Grimm, 39, of an unknown address on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 362 on eastbound Interstate 80.