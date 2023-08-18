Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Angelo L. Ramirez, 31, of Silverton Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Snyder Avenue.
William T. McCurdy, 34, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Rachel M. Crazy Thunder, 31, of South Greeley Highway on felony warrants for theft and failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Keith Foley, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Dale L. Maude, 62, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 1 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Eric L. Mitchell, 40, transient, for felony felon in possession of a weapon at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Missile Drive.
Sebastian D. Basham, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Donnie R. Sausedo, 46, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Missile Drive.
Tina M. Stegman, 61, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Missile Drive.
Zaylie J. Johnson, 22, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Missile Drive.
Alizandria E. Gunn, 22, of Logan Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at East Pershing Boulevard and Carlson Street.
Garrell K. James, 33, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jasmine M. Gary, 30, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North College Drive.
Charles J. Baca Jr., 37, of Woodward Drive for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 9:08 p.m. Monday at his residence.
David Patterson, 51, of Crews Court on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for theft at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Crook Avenue and Nationway.
Lisa A. Tafoya-Burnett, 57, of Hugur Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
David R. Herrera Jr., 22, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule) and littering at 3:33 p.m. Monday at East Second Street and Evans Avenue.
John D. Calderwood, 55, of Dallas, Texas, for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Rachel E. Bennett, 49, of Garnet Way for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Garnet Way.
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Kara L. Weeks, 37, of Garrett Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Vernon R. Tennant, 37, transient, on a felony warrant for schedule 1 and 2 narcotics and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Frank A. Trujillo Sr., 57, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark A. Martinez, 47, of Third Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Charles J. Baca Jr., 37, of Woodward Drive on a felony warrant for child abuse (physical, major injury, responsible for welfare) and on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Hernandez, 38, of Duff Avenue on a felony warrant for theft and on misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Christopher M. Thayer-Trujillo, 19, of East 21st Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply and on a misdemeanor court order at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Octevious A.M. Presbury, 24, of 28th Street on misdemeanor warrants for child endangering and battery-touching in a rude manner at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Rick J. Wickert, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 4:05 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Christine Circle.
Christopher M. White, 36, of Campbell Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin P. Priego, 24, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Mal R. Burnside, 80, of Cherry Street on a misdemeanor warrant for stalking/communicating at 8:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
