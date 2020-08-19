Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Eric D. Pierce, 28, of Four Mile Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of East 12th Street.
Stephen P. Gonzales, 32, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for interference with a peace officer and driving under the influence (DUI) at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at Reed Avenue and West 26th Street.
Janice E. Duncan, 64, of Bent Avenue for domestic battery at 11:15 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Benjamin Cisneros, 60, of Wellington, Colorado, for felony theft at 10:01 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Stephanie J. Sitting Eagle, 34, of West Lincolnway for DUI with a child passenger, driving under suspension, duty to stop for police and no liability insurance at 8:45 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Rayannan M. Taken, 41, of Christine Circle on a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:06 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Shane J. Williams, 39, of 19th Street for felony burglary, felony destruction of property and felony burglary of a coin machine at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Armondo D. Butler, 31, of Dallas Road for felony child abuse at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Alicia C. Ginn-Contos, 47, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:48 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Robert B. Cathcart, 33, of West 17th Street on a felony warrant for theft and for misdemeanor failure to comply with a community correctional program at 6:58 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Clifford L. Lemmons, 40, of East 10th Street for DUI and reckless driving at 9:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Persons Road.
Korby D. Swantkoski, 54, of Butler Avenue, Pine Bluffs, for DUI, simple assault and interference with a peace officer at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Wyoming Highway 215 in Pine Bluffs.
Jeremy T. Fox, 48, of County Road 207 for felony protection order violation-stalking at 3 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Aaron J. Streitmatter, 25, transient, for DUI, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, failure to maintain lane, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving with a suspended license at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Avenue C.
Charles A. Frauendienst, 32, of East 19th Street on a misdemeanor circuit court hold at 8:10 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
David Pennington, 37, of Laramie for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and domestic assault at 7:20 p.m. Friday at Williams Street and South Greeley Highway.
Kelsie K. Frisbie, 29, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for theft at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West 25th Street.
Michael A. Vallez Jr., 35, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Laramie County jail.
Jackson T. Nichols, 28, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Farid S.M. Saleh, 24, of Jamaica, New York, for felony possession of marijuana, felony intent to deliver, conspiring to commit a felony and interference with a peace officer at 8:52 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Amaduo T. Balde, 20, of Jamaica, New York, for felony possession of marijuana, felony intent to deliver, conspiring to commit a felony, interference with a peace officer and child endangerment at 8:52 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on eastbound I-80.
Edreick J. Stitts, 40, of Hollywood, California, for felony possession of marijuana, felony intent to deliver and conspiring to commit a felony at 8:52 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on eastbound I-80.
Samuel Hernandez Godinez, 33, of Woodburn, Oregon, for felony manufacturing or delivery of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance at 11:49 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 357 on eastbound I-80.
Angela C. Yother, 46, of Laramie for DUI, possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form, driving under suspension and unsafe lane change at 4 p.m. Friday at mile marker 337 on westbound I-80.
Amy R. David, 47, of Atlantic Drive for DUI, driving under suspension and open container of alcohol at 4 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 17 on southbound Interstate 25.