Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Daniel E. Taylor, 56, of Wills Road for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and refusing to identify himself to a police officer at 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Laramie Street.
David M. Woodruff Jr., 34, of Johnson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East 12th Street.
Kira J. Cunningham, 29, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Grace A.M. Cook, 20, of Johnstown, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Nathan B. Reilly, 41, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Sixth Street.
Mark R. Dunn, 59, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Logan Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient for misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol, public intoxication and refusing to obey at 2:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue.
Margarita I. Razo, 25, of Ault, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under suspension and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2:56 a.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and West 24th Street.
Daniel Flores, 23, of Longmont, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2:56 a.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and West 24th Street.
Darwin Becenti, 51, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, for misdemeanor domestic battery, public intoxication and false identification at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Lindsay A. Weekly, 23, of East 12th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:10 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Deepak Kumar, 28, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and a headlight violation at 12:31 a.m. Saturday at Reed Avenue and West Fifth Avenue.
Bryce R. Lundberg, 25, of Dogwood Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane changes at 11:45 p.m. Friday at Dell Range Boulevard and Powderhouse Road.
Velma L. Johnson, 55, of Jefferson Street for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:42 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Pershing Boulevard.
Christian B. Klein, 32, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor failure to produce liability insurance, no vehicle registration and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for probation violation at 11 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone Road and East Carlson Street.
Alexis I. Martinez, 21, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Elijah E. Rivera, 21, of Windsor, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1200 bock of West Eighth Avenue.
David K. Larimore, 33, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor failure to make or false report of an incident, stop sign violation, interference with a peace officer (no injury), simple assault, child restraint violation, driving under a suspended license, driving without an interlock device and DUI (controlled substances and alcohol) at 9:23 p.m. Friday at West Fifth Street and Snyder Avenue.
Savanna A. Leflet, 35, of Fox Farm Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Antonio J. Diaz, 31, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:28 p.m. Friday at West 18th Street and Missile Drive.
Michael Smith, 41, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:42 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Joshua C. Ward, 27, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity, possession/use of methamphetamine-type drugs and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 9:18 a.m. Friday at West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
Xavier P. Dominguez, 19, of Hellwig Road for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Derek Ginn, 39, of Hay Springs, Nebraska, for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and domestic battery at 2:40 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jonathan D. Jenkins, 33, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest and fighting/riotous conduct at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Evan D. Yates, 68, transient, for misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Bela Kalfman, 72, of Kentucky Street for felony third-degree arson at 2:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Missile Drive.
Tasha C. Grip, 41, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Paul J. Lopez, 51, of Green River Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at West 20th Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Tralia R.A. Evans, 31, of East Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Paul L. Brumage, 38, of East Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Alissa J. Garcia, 31, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Prosser Road.
Tyler E. Neighbors, 40, of Sunset Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation at 9:10 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Stewart A. Kaemmerer, 33, of New York Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:26 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Alexander L. Heater, 29, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:18 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Lucas L. Heil, 44, of Platteville, Colorado, for felony DUI (alcohol) at 1:46 a.m. Saturday at Interstate 180 and Interstate 80.
Jessica L. Phillippe, 28, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and possession of an open container of alcohol at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Laramie Street.
Rachel L. Perricone, 65, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 8:43 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
John P. Flores, 22, of Blossom Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kolby J. Cline, 26, of Kennedy Drive on two felony warrants for destruction of property and misdemeanor warrants for reckless driving, failure to meet duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, driving without operating/certified interlock device, interference with a peace officer (injury), no liability insurance, driver’s license violation and failure to obey a traffic control signal at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Thomas L. Devine, 59, of Smith Place on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 12:02 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Robyn L. Holroyd, 56, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:09 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Bart A. Petersen, 62, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway and DUI (alcohol) at 2:08 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Joaquin A. Perez, 37, of Lakewood, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while revoked for DUI and interference at 1 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 10 on the Wyoming Highway 210 on-ramp of northbound Interstate 25.
Chad J. March, 30, of Little Valley Trail for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:27 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Ryan X. Russell, 22, of Missile Drive for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (liquid), DUI (alcohol) and possession of an open container of alcohol at 10:52 p.m. Friday at mile marker 399 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Terrance D. McWilliams, 36, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 11:07 a.m. Friday at mile marker 21 on southbound Interstate 25.
Elizabeth Burt, 18, of Borough Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance), minor in possession of a controlled substance and a stop light violation at 12:48 a.m. Friday at Lincolnway and Ridge Road.
