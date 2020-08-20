Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Robert A. Rodriguez Jr., 48, of Fourth Street for felony theft at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of West 18th Street.
Paula R. Downer, 23, of Hellwig Road for giving a false identity, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear out of Laramie County and Weld County, Colorado, at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.
Misty L. Stricker, 42, transient, on felony and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Eric D. Pierce, 28, of Four Mile Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of East 12th Street.
Richard M. Norris, 25, transient, for public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cribbon Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Hunter D. Zimmerman, 22, of Turk Avenue for domestic battery at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Christopher B. Garrido, 21, of Hoy Road for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine, no vehicle registration and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday at Interstate 180 and East Fifth Street.
Dominique K. Stanford, 46, of Pleasant Valley Trail on a felony warrant for theft at 8:47 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Richard D. Reynolds, 33, of Vallejo, California, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:20 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Matthew L. Weber, 37, unknown address, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
John C. Johnson, 37, of Charles Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jeffrey C. Janssen, 58, of South Greeley Highway for driving under the influence (DUI) and careless driving at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 12 on Interstate 25.
Wade M.M. Prehn, 45, of South Greeley Highway on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, as well as misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and interference with an emergency report system at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 7.5 on U.S. Highway 85.
Anthony C. Doyle, 32, of Crescent Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:33 p.m. Monday at mile marker 4.5 on U.S. Highway 85.