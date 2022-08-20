Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Vince R. Trujillo, 60, of Fox Farm Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 11:17 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

