Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Vince R. Trujillo, 60, of Fox Farm Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 11:17 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
Taylor A.E. Flack, 21, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Nicole M. Jenkins, 36, transient, for misdemeanor disturbance of the peace and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East 19th Street; and by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Darren K. Medley, 35, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 6:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Nicole L. Wurtz, 37, of 17th Street for misdemeanor riding a bicycle at night without lights, refusing to obey, failure to ride a bicycle on the right side of the road and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:45 a.m. Thursday at East Fourth Street and Seymour Avenue.
Jack L. Gregg, 71, of Alyssa Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Blake W. Medina, 31, of Dorsey Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Fredrick J. Cisneros, 39, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr., 21, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Patton Avenue.
Vincent L. Munoz, 61, of Hellwig Road for misdemeanor public intoxication, being violent/tumultuous to property and disturbing the peace/property at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Reed Avenue.
Dominique M. Thomas, 35, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (under $100), resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Central Avenue.
Cody A. Garcia, 29, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Central Avenue.
Paula L. Mascarenas Cruz, 45, of East Fourth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday at West 19th Street and Missile Drive.
Patricio L. Soriano, 40, of Broken Wheel Court on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Maurice A. Bell, 38, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Storey Boulevard.
Cody S. Sandoval, 36, of Polk Avenue for misdemeanor noise disturbance (first offense), refusing to obey, interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 10:10 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Kaycee L. Yetter, 33, of Polk Avenue for two misdemeanor counts of interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest, refusing to obey and refusing to provide ID to police officer at 9:39 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Randall Petermann, 41, of Columbus, Nebraska, for misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance at 8:05 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Jennifer M. Reed, 41, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for bond violation at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Medicine Bow Avenue.
Valente P. Lopez, 40, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for bond violation at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Medicine Bow Avenue.
James M. Latham, 46, of Russell Avenue for misdemeanor giving a false identity, on two misdemeanor warrants through Laramie County District Court for civil violations and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and bond revocation at 3 p.m. Monday at East 28th Street and Van Lennen Avenue.
Jeffrey K. Burt, 37, of Borough Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey, giving a false identity and public intoxication at 1:35 p.m. Monday at Serenade Drive and Sonata Lane.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 30, of East Lincolnway for felony sale/delivery of a counterfeit substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Crystyl F. Parker, 44, of Kornegay Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:55 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jarod J. Munoz, 26, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor protection order violation at 1:31 a.m. Monday at West Leisher Road and South Snyder Avenue.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Benjamin M. Ketcham, 33, transient, for felony attempted larceny and misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) at 5:10 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail; and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:17 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Robert J. Shelton, 48, of Albin Lane on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 1:56 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Hunter G. Munson, 18, of 21st Street for felony attempted larceny, felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Jefferson Road.
Danny Gutierrez Sr., 58, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Avenue C.
Bryan O. Cunningham, 30, of Kornegay Court on two misdemeanor warrants for protection order violation at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West College Drive.
Trey A. Stetter, 21, of Saykally Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday at Parsley Boulevard and West College Drive.
Austin B. Davisson, 24, of South Fork Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jeremy L. Knowlton, 41, of Julianna Road on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday at Pine Avenue and West College Drive.
Guadalupe J. Montoya Jr., 29, of West College Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:40 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Benjamin A. Jeffries, 62, of Victoria Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Zackary K. Kelly, 40, of Thornton, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, for failure to pay at 9:42 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kayla Mayo, 29, of Oxford Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation at 3 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.