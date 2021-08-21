Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Brenion C.G. Foster, 26, of Storey Boulevard on a civil warrant for failure to pay child support through Laramie County District Court at 2:22 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Armondo D. Butler, 32, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer (injury), fleeing/eluding and duty to stop (damage) at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Nickolas D. Jones, 34, of Annie Morgan Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Alex J. Stodall-Wheeler, 31, of Shawano, Wisconsin, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
William A. Breazeale, 63, of Blazer Road for felony failure to register as a sex offender (subsequent violation) at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Bradley A. Halcott, 49, of Gordon Road for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Kevin L. Barker Jr., 31, of County Road 217 on a felony warrant for theft and two counts of escaping detention (charged with crime) at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Adam T. Sanchez, 37, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Washakie County at an unknown time Tuesday at mile marker 8 on southbound Wyoming Highway 212.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.