Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Freddy J. Cisneros, 37, of Savannah Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 11:20 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jesse R. Gunderson, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for probation revocation at 6:27 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Anthony J. Duran, 30, of West 10th Street for public intoxication at 8:42 a.m. Thursday at his address.
Savanh Woolum, 21, of Artesian Road for interference with a peace officer, felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Nicholas A. Rierson, 29, of Seymour Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Ridge Road.
Colleen M. Willow, 33, of West Jefferson Road for driving under the influence (DUI) with a child passenger, headlights required, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, expired or improper registration and misdemeanor property destruction at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Lummis Court.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Tonya R. Batson, 41, of Division Avenue for domestic battery and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2:22 a.m. Friday at her residence.
James P. Smith, 23, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Bruce E. Anderson, 57, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:53 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Vanessa M. Anaya, 23, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua A. Reid, 28, of East 19th Street on a drug court sanction at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Amar Abdulla Kassim Saleh, 19, of Jamaica, New York, for perjury at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kyle A. Parry, 30, of Dedeo, Guam, for felony probation revocation at 7:34 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 371 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Timote A. Peterson, 68, of Santa Cruz, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 11:35 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 367 on eastbound I-80.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Christopher J. Rivers, 26, of North Main Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation revocation at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Highway 30 and Main Street.