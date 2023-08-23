Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Victor J. Colacino, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for theft at 5:48 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ariana Martinez, 30, of Sonata Lane for misdemeanor refusing to obey and giving false identity at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 19th Street.
Heidi D. Buss, 49, address unknown, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:15 p.m. Sunday at East 13th Street and Logan Avenue.
Jacob Carpenter, 46, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Melinda K. Sandoval, 36, of McCann Avenue on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Trent Court.
Weslie D. Test, 51, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of an amphetamine-type drug at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Sergio J. Santiago, 42, of Autumn Rust Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol) and failure to meet duty to stop at 2:50 a.m. Sunday at Central Avenue and Yellowstone Road.
Ryan D. Carmine, 44, of Victoria Drive for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Howling Moon Way.
Tonya M. Carrethers, 38, of Victoria Drive for misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of a powdery substance at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Howling Moon Way.
Jonathan L. Young, 36, of Orange Park, Florida, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:40 p.m. Saturday at West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
Samantha A. Laurienti, 32, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:11 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Matthew Daley, 53, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering and a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to pay at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Sani Supatra, 38, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for felony kidnapping and false imprisonment, and misdemeanor domestic battery, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of a marijuana-type drug and interference with an emergency call at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
James P. Reynolds. 59, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Carol Hughes, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:19 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Xavier A.S. Ross, 26, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:50 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Shannon M. Lawson, 39, of Sixth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:29 a.m. Saturday at West 22nd Street and Reed Avenue.
Todd A. Harris, 45, of Bradley Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Cheryl D. Hairston, 61, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Christophe I. Carabajal III, 32, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:39 p.m. Friday at Logan Avenue and Nationway.
Sonny J. Cisneros, 36, of 19th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 5:56 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Newton Drive.
Jonathan V. Downer, 27, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
Jennifer M. Martin, 34, of West Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:23 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Luke Baker, 20, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:50 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
David Morales-Jiminez, age unknown, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 3:47 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
William D. Townsend, 36, of Casper for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Zachary M. Allen, 34, of Harmon Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, failure to comply, domestic battery and destruction of property at 7:47 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Harmon Avenue.
Daniel R. Green, 45, transient, for felony burglary and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West 21st Street.
Steven P. Munoz, 47, of Hot Springs Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Bruno V. Novel, 56, of Sage Road on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for money laundering, theft and fraud by check at 1:48 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Rodney D. Reed, 51, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 2:18 a.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Grasslands Parkway.
Mercadez A. Montoya, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:15 a.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Grasslands Parkway.
Crystal M. Urquidez, 37, transient, for misdemeanor speeding, fleeing/eluding, interfering/obstructing, operating a vehicle with altered plate/sticker/permit and driving without a valid license at 1:04 a.m. Thursday at Carbon Avenue and 15th Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nathan W. Cobb, 37, of Dillon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:52 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Austin D. Baker III, 36, of Newton Drive on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance at 10:16 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Daniel L. Ortiz, 24, of Pebrican Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 2:10 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Bryce A. Armstrong, 45, of Fourth Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1 p.m. Monday at South Greeley Highway and East Fox Farm Road.
Laura A. Springer, 48, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of County Road 154.
Angelo L. Ramirez, 32, of Silverton Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:25 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Aaron J. Benoit, 54, of Sulphur, Louisiana, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:40 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessica L. Morris, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:13 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Talbot Court.
Carl J. Coons, 50, transient, on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (minor injury) at 10 a.m. Sunday at East Ninth Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Jacob A. Lovato, 23, of Covered Wagon Drive for misdemeanor destruction of property at 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Montalto Drive.
Sirena C. Beach, 28, of Paducah, Kentucky, on felony warrants for burglary and forgery-making at 7:24 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua G. Hensley, 39, address unknown, on a felony warrant for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew L. Weber, 40, of Stinson Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for joyriding (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) and failure to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jamie Z. Chapman, 37, of Gordon Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Gordon Road.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jessie R. Cumberland, 61, of Carthage, Mississippi, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain a single lane of travel at 7:41 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 367 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Jake C. Ralston, 32, of West Ninth Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance_ and possession of a plant-type controlled substance at 1:34 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 12.73 of Interstate 25 Business Loop.
Brianne Clark, 35, of Ogallala Place for misdemeanor assault/battery at 4:42 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 85 and Wyoming Highway 212.
Austin A. De La Cruz, 25, of La Feria, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 6:41 a.m. Friday at Walterscheid Boulevard and East Allison Road.
Fatima B. Gallardo, 27, of East Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance), no valid driver’s license, failure to maintain a single lane and possession of an open container of alcohol at 9:45 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue and Ninth Street.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters