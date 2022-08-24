Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jacob T. Darling, 30, of East 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:46 p.m. Monday at East Pershing Boulevard and Forest Drive.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) and interfering/obstructing at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Jason J. Marlow, 42, of Duff Avenue for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property, disturbing the peace/property and public intoxication at 9:24 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Duff Avenue.
Brenda L. Sutton, 37, of Carpenter on two misdemeanor warrants through Laramie County District Court for civil violations and a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of McComb Avenue.
Donald C. Green, 45, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to provide ID to a police officer, public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Bryan R. Ciccone, 45, of Hilltop Avenue for felony driving under the influence with serious bodily injury at 4 p.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive.
Chase P. Pryor, 38, of San Diego, California, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive.
Alan L. Bazzle, 45, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and refusing to obey at 6:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Tyler J. Pohlman, 25, of College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 3:12 a.m. Monday at Central Avenue and East Eighth Avenue
Alicia M. Padilla, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East 13th Street.
Shannon W. Ingram, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for unknown charges at 6:18 a.m. Sunday at Morrie Avenue and Broken Wheel Court.
Andrew Flores, 49, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for misdemeanor failure to report an accident and DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 33, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor assault (battery) and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Marcos C. Munoz, 27, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (between $100 and $300) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Roberto N. Munoz, 39, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Converse Avenue.
Johnny J. Chavez III, 41, of Oxford Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and brake lamp violation at 2:07 a.m. Saturday at Yellowstone Road and Vandehei Avenue.
Matthew C. Martinez, 31, of Griffith Avenue on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 12:23 a.m. Saturday at Deming Drive and West Seventh Street.
Allyson M. Grubaugh, 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Gregg Way.
Vincent L. Munoz, 61, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West 24th Street.
Sandra A. Paiva, 56, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Mykayla Ramsey, 19, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor DUI as a youthful offender (alcohol) and interfering/obstructing at 1:28 a.m. Friday at East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.
Brandy L. Miller, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:20 a.m. Friday at Missile Drive and West 18th Street.
Deedra L. Sanders, 31, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:33 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
James A. Roesch, 64, of Boulder, Colorado, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 2:05 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Sawyer N. Morrison, 30, of South Avenue B-6 on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 10:20 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Phillip R. Krei, 29, of Missile Drive on a felony warrant for child abuse with minor injury (physical, not responsible for welfare) at 2:57 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Demetrius M. Coletti, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Savannah B. Woolum, 23, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 8:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 31, of Artesian Road for misdemeanor DUI, driving with a suspended license (subsequent violations), driving without an interlock device and possession of open container at 7:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kain M. Jones, 28, of Savannah Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:26 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Kristin M. Johns, 52, of Centennial, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (unreported substance) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 30 and Christensen Road.
Dalton M. Triplett, 28, of Gregg Way on a felony warrant out of Natrona County for failure to register as a sex offender at 4 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jose A. Martinez, 32, of Aurora, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:26 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 2 on southbound Interstate 25.
Paul W. Spence II, 41, of Gordon Road on a felony warrant for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:14 p.m. Friday a mile marker 0 on South Industrial Service Road.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.