Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kathleen L. Gley, 31, of Windmill Road for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Michael R. Gley, 26, of Windmill Road for felony strangulation of a household member at 9:09 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Timmothy Kopp, 39, of Hunters Way on misdemeanor warrant for child endangering and marijuana possession at 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Ashley N. Dickey, 21, of Red Feather Trail for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic assault at 3:40 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Lucas I. Meadows, 42, of West College Drive for the felony charges of third-degree arson (danger of injury), child endangering (methamphetamine ingestion), property destruction and aggravated assault on a peace officer at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Jason Hellings, 40, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
Johanna A. Winder, 43, of East Ninth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Christopher R. Sanchez, 54, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Ryder S. Christensen, 21, of Rawlins Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West 19th Street.
Jeffrey D. Patruska, 39, of Centennial, Colorado, for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, felony property destruction and felony theft at 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Damien J. Hill, 29, of Weaver Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Cindy M. Kaiser, 66, of Country Club Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Shad Baldwin, 43, of Payson, Utah, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years), improper right turn, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Fleischli Parkway.
David J. Ortiz Jr., 26, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:05 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Jeremy W. Spargo, 25, transient, for misdemeanor duty to stop, damage to attended vehicle or property (hit and run) at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Vincent S. Washington Jr., 37, transient, on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Derrick S. Bushing, 38, of East Poplar Court on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 12:10 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Akmir L. Brown, 27, transient, for felony burglary and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession at 6:11 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Charles M. Carsten, 33, of Central Avenue on two felony warrants for theft at 6:25 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Bobby L. Hinsley Jr., 40, of Targhee Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:14 p.m. at the Laramie County jail.
Timothy P. Jenkins, 54, transient, for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 2:08 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Maria P. Price, 57, of East Sixth Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court, a felony warrant for protection order violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Scott N. Beville, 31, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor court order at 8:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Bobby J. Cooper, 36, transient, for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon), for the misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass (communication), property destruction and assault (battery), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Robert L. Burchett, 54, of Crescent Drive on four misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to comply at 7:33 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Gabriel C. Motley, 43, of Parkview Drive for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without an interlock device and driving under suspension (subsequent violations) at 3:37 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Henderson Drive and East Pershing Boulevard.
Roy L. Stewart Jr., 61, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor methamphetamine possession and on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 8:38 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East College Drive and South Greeley Highway.
Randy S. Acree, 36, of Nampa, Idaho, on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance (liquid form) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Zadrian R. Gonzales, 29, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:05 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Wren A. Curtis, 26, of Reed Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Fremont County at 7:39 p.m. Monday at mile marker 20 on Interstate 85.
Dayna D. Morrow, 23, of Sparks, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane at 7:57 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 6 on southbound Interstate 25.