Blue Lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Victor J. Colacino, 43, transient, for felony theft at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

