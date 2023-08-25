Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Victor J. Colacino, 43, transient, for felony theft at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Valerie A. Bell, 53, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Richard E. Tafoya III, 42, of a redacted Cheyenne address on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and probation violation at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jefferson L. Fitzhugh, 55, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Sandra S. Voelker, 73, of Van Lennen Avenue for a probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.
William R. Travelstead Jr., 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Oliver M. Kazenga, 37, of Lakewood, Colorado, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and indecent exposure at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 18th Street.
Thomas Omeara, 50, of Torrington for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (injury) and driving under a suspended license at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday at East Fifth Street and Interstate 180.
Joshua E. Smith, 41, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful camping on public property at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East First Street.
Jayson J. Mullen, 27, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Julia E. Tate, 38, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful campsites on public property at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Westland Road and Missile Drive.
Joann Lay, 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful campsites on public property at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Westland Road and Missile Drive.
Thomas W.Z. Foster, 27, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a cocaine/heroin-type drug at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at Westland Road and Missile Drive.
John M. Lay, 40, of Milliken, Colorado, for misdemeanor unlawful campsites on public property at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at Westland Road and Missile Drive.
Destiny Six, 23, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful campsites on public property and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at Westland Road and Missile Drive.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Schon D. Shafer, 51, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor giving false identity at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Tabetha I. Hodge, 37, of Teal Lane, Burns, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 34, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Tyler J. Hill, 25, of a redacted address for felony second-degree murder at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted address.
David C. Smith, 44, of Gillette on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Felipe A. Lovato, 37, of Van Lennen Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tyler J. Pohlman, 26, of Blue Bonnet Lane, Hillsdale for felony aggravated assault and battery, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and breach of peace at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street in Pine Bluffs.
Weslie D. Test, 51, of Gillette, for a felony probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:13 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tye D. Henry, 35, of Osage Avenue for misdemeanor speeding and driving under the influence (alcohol) at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.
