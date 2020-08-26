Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tracy J. Meikis, 49, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Martin J. Zamarripa, 24, of Taft Avenue for domestic battery at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Brenda L. Sutton, 35, transient, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on a district court warrant for failure to appear at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Street.
James E. Caldwell, 38, of West 17th Street for domestic battery at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
James J. Huston, 52, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, failure to comply and probation violation at 1:56 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Joshua E. Buckles, 28, transient, for felony possession of a weapon, felony stolen property and possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of a marijuana-type drug and possession of heroin-type cocaine at 8:55 a.m. Sunday at Richardson Court and Cribbon Avenue.
Max W. Gallo, 36, transient, for false report of a crime, negligent burning and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Richard K. Sophy, 34, of Moran Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI), one-way traffic and a warrant for domestic battery at 11:28 p.m. Saturday at Logan Avenue and East 19th Street.
Ronald C. Benzel, 57, of Sagebrush Avenue for felony stolen property at 3:37 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 29, of West Lincolnway for public intoxication, interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Zachary P. Williams, 26, of Parkview Drive for felony aggravated assault with injury and false imprisonment and misdemeanor assault and battery at 4:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Shawn D. Shepard, 30, of Peach Street for domestic battery at 1 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Andrew J. Kelly, 30, of Maple Way on a misdemeanor warrant for stalking at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Zakeial S. Shaw, 44, of West Fifth Street for public intoxication, interfering/obstructing and fighting/riotous conduct and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 3:28 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Central Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Myrtle Obanion, 49, transient, on a protection order violation at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of U.S. Highway 85 in Meriden.
Tamara E. Esco, 31, of 14th Street for domestic battery at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Julianna Road.
Andy M. Lovato, 24, of West College Drive for DUI, emerge from alley, possession of an open container of alcohol and no registration at 6:40 a.m. Sunday at West College Drive and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Billy J. Facchinello, 38, of Williams Street for strangulation of a household member, domestic battery, false imprisonment and interference with an emergency call at 12:49 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Matthew L.J. Munoz, 37, of Stirrup Road for violating a protection order at 10:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Joshua D. Hunter, 31, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Trevor L. Bertella, 22, of Meadowland Drive on a court order at 11:54 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Shane J. Williams, 39, of 19th Street on two felony warrants for probation violation at 11:25 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob R. Lehr, 34, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor larceny-shoplifting at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Tonya R. Batson, 41, of Division Avenue for domestic battery and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2:22 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Juan A. Casturita, 50, of Denver for speeding, driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form and possession of a schedule II narcotic at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Love’s Truck stop on Interstate 25.
Shane D. Tarrant, 35, of Arvada, Colorado, for DUI, speeding, possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form and possession of a controlled substance (suspected LSD) at 8 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.
Recently arrested by Wyoming State Parks rangers (at the request of Cheyenne Police as part of a special impaired driving task force detail):
Grant S. Griffin, 25, of Hightower Road, Wheatland, for DUI, interference with a peace officer and failure to maintain a single lane at 10:45 p.m. Sunday at East Lincolnway and Campbell Street.