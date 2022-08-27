Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Willard Benally, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Logan Avenue.
Elexus C. Lucero, 24, of West Pershing Boulevard for felony possession of a Schedule II narcotic (fentanyl pills) and misdemeanor possession of cocaine (heroin type) at 11 a.m. Thursday at Warren Avenue and East 19th Street; also arrested by CPD for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and misdemeanor possession of cocaine (heroin type) at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday at Warren Avenue and East 19th Street.
Robert D. Broadway, 62, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest (without warrant) at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
John P. Pino, 58, of 24th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:55 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 9:17 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Gregg Way.
Dennis B. Keding, 58, transient, for misdemeanor protection order violation at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Nikki A. Johnson, 41, of Oak Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday at East Lincolnway and Converse Avenue.
Michael D. Yates, 51, of East Lincolnway for felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine type), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana type), and misdemeanor expired or improper registration at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jo Ann Mullican, 57, of Omaha, Neb., for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
John D. Manchego Jr., 29, of 22nd Street for felony assault on a pregnant woman (serious injury and/or with a weapon), felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Jefferson Road.
Anthony J. Maestas, 39, of West 17th Street on a felony order for failure to comply with community corrections at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
True R. Sullivan, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for theft of a controlled substance (plant material) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Pershing Boulevard.
Richard C. Kwedor, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor Laramie County warrant for failure to pay and on a misdemeanor Converse County warrant for probation violation at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Pershing Boulevard.
Kyle A. Rozell, 33, of Ketcham Road for felony parole violation at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday at Warren Avenue and East 19th Street.
Cody J. Leal, 29, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday at Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Dominique J. McCray, 29, of Frontier Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and domestic battery at 5 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Christopher A. Nace, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Capitol Avenue.
Henry D. Resler, 38, of Thomes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday at 24th Street and Reed Avenue.
Zain T. Burdine, 19, of 24th Street on a misdemeanor Cheyenne Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear at 5:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
Shilo D. Gifford, 38, of Missile Drive for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Fifth Street and Stanfield Avenue.
Catherine A. Cotraro, 53, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Allyson M. Grubaugh, 54, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/disturbing property and littering at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Melanie A. Lemons, 41, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:36 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Shayla D. Rubeling, 21, of South Greeley Highway on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and destruction of property at 11:38 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Ballad Lane.
Brayan H. Suarez, 24, of West College Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol), duty to stop for police, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and no valid driver’s license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Christopher C. Howell, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Road 219.
Brittney S. Titchener, 23, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Thomas M. Nace, 40, of Evansville on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Cesar J. Bustamante, 33, of Windmill Road on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering conduct at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Rickey D. Dyer, 47, of Victoria Drive for felony protection order violation and misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Allison Road.
Myrtle H. Obanion, 51, transient, on a felony protection order violation at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Tate Road.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.