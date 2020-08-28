Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ashtin R. Braden, 26, of Kennedy Drive for domestic battery at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
William D. Ruth, 20, transient, for unlawful entry into a house at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Cheyenne Place.
Joel C. King, 33, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for child endangerment and falsely reporting an emergency at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Rudy Hernandez, 46, of West Reiner Place for domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Joseph M. Ortner, 34, of North Platte, Nebraska, for assault-battery at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Charles E. Head, 43, transient, for driving under the influence (DUI) at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at Pinion Drive and East Lincolnway.
Samantha M. Villa, 38, of Boxelder Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Michael Rosacci, 36, of Boxelder Drive on a felony warrant for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 3:35 p.m. Monday at Forest and Walnut drives.
Bryan K. Turner, 32, transient, for being under the influence of a controlled substance at 3:07 p.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Converse Avenue.
Richard K. Sophy, 34, of Moran Avenue for DUI and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 11:28 p.m. Saturday at Logan Avenue and East 19th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Gloria L. Landeroz, 37, of Desmet Drive for DUI, fleeing/eluding and failure to maintain a lane at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Kevin J. Olson, 66, of Cahill Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Grady L. Peoples, 47, of Vista Lane for felony sale/delivery of heroin- or cocaine-type drug, felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine, felony disposal of stolen property and on a felony inmate hold out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lexington Avenue.
Shane J. Williams, 39, of 19th Street for felony property destruction and felony burglary at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 12700 block of the Interstate 80 Service Road.
Cleophus G. Moore, 34, of West 28th Street for domestic battery at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at West Prosser Road and South Greeley Highway.
Margret A. Hughs, 32, of Cox Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert B. McMickell, 28, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor court order hold for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, wrongful taking or disposing of property, criminal entry and interference with a peace officer at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Augustine A. Lovato, 27, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for assault-battery at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Larry A. Ferguson III, 32, of Denver on a felony inmate hold for failure to appear at 4:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Chelsea M. Lowseth, 30, of West Fourth Avenue for felony possession of a Schedule II narcotic, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor registrant/distribution at 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Riding Club Road.
Andy M. Lovato, 24, of West College Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan R. McCord, 21, of Dey Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for furnishing alcohol to a minor and a misdemeanor warrant for child endangerment at 9:26 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Sasha N. Schwarz, 26, transient, for felony stolen property at 5 a.m. Monday in the 12500 block of the I-80 Service Road.
Armando D. Butler, 31, of Dallas Road on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with threat with a weapon at 2:05 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Wilson Jacinto, 24, of Greeley, Colorado, for DUI at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 1 on U.S. Highway 85.
Aaron J. Baker, 37, of Barrington Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 362 on eastbound Interstate 80.