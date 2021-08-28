Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ricky J. Perry, 43, transient, on three misdemeanor warrants for joyriding, two warrants for failure to appear, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County, and on an NCIC hold at 5:53 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of O’Neil Avenue and Deming Drive.
Diane M. Bustos, 53, of East Third Street for felony methamphetamine possession and bringing a controlled substance into the jail, on a felony NCIC hold and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Maira C. Colarusso, 26, of Windsor Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Lynn F. Standing Bear, 28, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest, refusing to obey, unlawful entry onto property, two counts of fighting/riotous conduct and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Dustin L. Gebhardt, 37, of McCann Avenue on a felony NCIC hold and on a misdemeanor warrant for bond revocation out of Carbon County at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dillon Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s office:
Lacey D. Shandera, 36, of Neal Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:03 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Angelina M. Gutierrez, 25, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 4:34 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Cody R. Todd, 26, of Missile Drive on a felony warrant for theft; a warrant for two felony counts of burglary, one felony count of theft and misdemeanor joyriding; a misdemeanor warrant for theft; and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jesse E. Frausto, 46, of Crook Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) and stalking (communicating) at 11:30 am. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue.
Noah L. Stevens, 20, of Laramie Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Paul J. Martinez, 26, of Murray Road on two felony warrants for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Bobbi R. MacKinnon, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Amanda L. Demoss, 45, of Greenway Street on a felony court order at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dylan D. Prahl, 28, of Torrington on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:28 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 4 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jose C. Ortiz, 31, of Terry Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense), following too closely and driving with a suspended license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support through Laramie County District Court at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 2.5 on Wyoming Highway 212.