Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Casey J. Mackey, 32, of Gregg Way for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol) and failure to maintain a lane/unsafe lane change at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday at East Pershing Boulevard and North College Drive.
Jordan T. Johnson, 32, transient, for felony possession of a Schedule 1 drug (fentanyl), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and two felony warrants out of Larimer County at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Amy D. Manzanares, 36, of College Drive for misdemeanor resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue.
Andre E. Gunn, 24, of Patton Avenue on a probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:25 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Timothy B. Duke, 35, of South Greeley Highway for felony robbery (with injury) at 3:37 a.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Donna M. Fletcher, 60, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 3:24 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Donnie R. Sausedo, 46, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Jonathan V. Downer, 27, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Carol A. Hughes, 57, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Adam C. Ruhaak, 38, transient, for felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor criminal entry and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 19th Street.
Jason B. Stricker, 49, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Sunday at East 10th Street and Converse Avenue.
Kathy Nelson, 45, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Joseph A. Girone, 26, of Pattison Avenue for misdemeanor driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license at 6:50 a.m. Sunday at Snyder Avenue and West 22nd Street.
Shania L. Combs, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Linda P. Thompson, 66, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and malicious mischief at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Daniel D. Blackman, 26, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Hannah D. Rachel, 27, of Charles Street for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and shoplifting at 6:27 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Lisa L. Babcock, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kevin A. Henry Jr., 38, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:57 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Martin J. Lallak, 26, of South Avenue B-6 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:21 a.m. Saturday at Pebrican Avenue and East 17th Street.
Brandon J. Fisher, 21, of Bradley Avenue for misdemeanor careless driving and DUI (alcohol) at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jeston Freeman, 40, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony aggravated assault (threat with weapon) at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Austin R. Bennett, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:51 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Russell Avenue.
Donavan D. Studer, 24, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and interfering/obstructing at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Efrain R. Hernandez Jr., 48, of Willow Drive for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:20 p.m. Friday at Walnut and Forest drives.
Joshua D. Moody, 21, of Seymour Avenue for felony attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse at 2 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Kristopher G. Modlin, 30, of 25th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 1:05 p.m. Friday at Van Lennen Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Hannah R. Wingert, 20, of Fox Farm Road for felony attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse at 10:50 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Joe B. Jaure, 43, of West 27th Street for misdemeanor violation of a temporary protection order and possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule) at 10:44 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Genevieve C. Phillips, 33, of a redacted Cheyenne address on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:55 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Koby B. Rodriguez, 25, of Snyder Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury at 11:12 p.m. Thursday at North Greeley Highway and East Fox Farm Road.
Wayne A. Paul Jr., age redacted, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 26, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Elizabeth C. Morales, 42, of San Antonio, Texas, on a warrant out of Bexar County, Texas, for possession of a controlled substance at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Brian A. Valdez, 30, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony aggravated assault (threat with weapon), theft, burglary and on a felony warrant out of Bexar County, Texas, for parole violation at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
David J. Hammelman-Thomas, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Weston County for disturbing the peace/property at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Michael A. Gomez, 40, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Yellowstone Road.
Timothy J. Dawson, 46, of Christine Circle for misdemeanor driving under a suspended license at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday at South Greeley Highway and College Drive.
Olga H. Duffy, 51, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
Jason B. Stricker, 49, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:42 p.m. Sunday at East 10th Street and Converse Avenue.
Sawyer N. Morrison, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Chase D. Young, 26, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:44 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Brittani L. Imel, 28, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Parsley Boulevard.
Lisa L. Babcock, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:14 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Dana L. Davis, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:07 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jakob Culver, 18, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Gregory T. Frank, 39, of Cheyenne Place on a felony warrant for civil violation at 3:45 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Jenna N. Cook, 34, of Green River on a felony warrant for probation violation at 3:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Anistyn L. Holt, 22, of Converse Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jose C. Ortiz, 33, of West College Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Stephen A. Sanders, 42, of Highland Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Brian L. Gonzales, 46, of Hillsdale on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury and a misdemeanor warrant for stalking at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Luis A. Batalla, 23, of Westminster, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 34, of Avenue B-6 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis P. Wilson, 51, of Spring Arbor, Michigan, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 1:11 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Rory E. Pearson, 40, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:20 a.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Robert A. Austin, 49, of Rawlins on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for probation violation at 7:03 a.m. Monday at mile marker 3.5 on U.S. Highway 85.
Dallas O. Dupree Jr., 62, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant out of Johnson County for failure to pay at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Sergio T. Huerta, 48, of Albin for speeding, not having a valid driver’s license and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Goshen County for failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 14 of State Highway 216.
Johnathon D. Weathersby, 32, of Prentiss, Mississippi, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 7:13 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 367 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Shane R. Merrills, 29, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a felony warrant out of Gering, Nebraska, for failure to appear at 3:26 p.m. Friday at mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 85.
Jamie R. Crusch, 37, of Wheatland on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:38 p.m. Friday at Avenue C and Blair Court.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Max B. Doyle, 43, of Interstate 25 Service Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:18 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 30 and Market Street.
