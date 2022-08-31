Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Erika J. Martinez, 31, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Third Avenue.
Mario F. Ramirez, 30, of Calumet Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 5:26 p.m. Monday at Cleveland Avenue and Cox Court; and for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:18 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Richard A. Perez, 45, of Eastland Court on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:05 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Danielle M. Jackson, 34, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 6:48 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Akmir L. Brown, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher J. Gonzalez, 39, of Taft Avenue for being a felon in possession of a weapon, a felony; for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), interference with a peace officer with injury and lane change violation at 12:51 a.m. Sunday at Morrie Avenue and East Sixth Street.
Nathan L. Messick, 30, of Sagebrush Avenue for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000), misdemeanor DUI, careless driving, and no proof of liability insurance at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Sarena Like, 18, of Range Lane for misdemeanor refusing to obey, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to signal intention to turn, driving without a valid license, shoplifting ($100-$300) and interfering/obstructing at 5:34 a.m. Saturday at West Ninth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Marina Barella, 45, of Baldwin Drive for misdemeanor breach of peace at 1:38 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Rachel V. Hernandez, 44, of West Ninth Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 24th Street.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 42, transient, for misdemeanor open container violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 p.m. Friday at Missile Drive and West Lincolnway.
Ronnie M. Cranmore, 64, of House Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:24 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Gary P. Bernal, 58, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Brian Boore, 32, transient, for misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance at 4:06 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Mercadez A.M. Montoya, 26, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 2:31 a.m. Friday at West Fifth Avenue and Central Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Brian A. McKeithen, 36, of Greenway Street on a felony warrant for possession of marijuana at 6:59 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Chad M. Smith, 51, of 18th Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:43 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew Z. Lovato, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:04 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Benjamin J. Woodworth, 32, transient, for two felony counts of violating a protection order at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Richard O. Thoms, 30, of Talbot Drive for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 11:11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Factor Lane.
Grayson Schrock, 23, of Montalto Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 3:01 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Garrell K. James, 32, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, possession of other dangerous drug, driving without a valid license, no liability insurance, no registration and windshield violation, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:05 a.m. Friday at 20th Street and Pioneer Ave.
Breanna M. Bickerstaff, 33, of Second Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and felony theft (deprive of greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 6:35 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Brenda K. Rainwater, 51, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (third in 10 years), improper registration on vehicle, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no valid registration at 10:14 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Grady L. Peoples, 49, of House Avenue on a felony warrant out of Platte County for probation violation and a felony U.S. Marshals Service warrant for possession of methamphetamine at 3:11 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 10 on Interstate 25.
Chad M. Clinton, 51, of Sky Top Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 8:32 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 10 on I-25.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation:
David R. Herrera Jr., 21, of Frontier Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.