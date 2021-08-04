Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Bonita J. Novak, 50, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony disarming a police officer at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Nathan J. Short, 46, of Spruce Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:53 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Green River Street.
Wayne Snelling, 42, of McComb Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Nicholas R. Stillman, 38, of Westminster, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, refusing to obey, public intoxication, fighting/riotous conduct and marijuana possession at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Benjamin A. Jeffries, 61, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Willanna Nez, 27, of Page, Arizona, for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open container of alcohol at 3:18 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Greeley Service Road and South Fork Road.
Nicholas R. Carlson, 32, of Pine Bluffs for two felony counts of assault on a jail officer (propelling a dangerous substance) and felony simple assault on a police officer at 2:35 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Danielle J. McQueen, 33, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
