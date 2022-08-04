Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Shaya M. Jones, 26, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor child abandonment at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
Brittany B. Cisco, 24, address redacted, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunridge Drive.
Joel K. Casey, 36, address redacted, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and possession of marijuana at 12:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Dylan E.S. McAlpine, 20, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for felony aggravated assault with injury at 2:31 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Shane M. Janis, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to pay at 11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kurt L. Brown, 52, of Wyoming (address redacted) for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) at 8:54 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Anthony D. Gardea, 38, of Cheyenne (address redacted) on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 1:48 p.m. Friday at West Wallick Road and Avenue B-2.
Kelvyn W. Curby, 23, of Darnell Place for misdemeanor failure to obey traffic control signal and DUI (alcohol) at 11:55 p.m. Thursday at East Fifth Street and Warren Avenue.
Martin A. Martinez Jr., 30, transient, for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:55 p.m. Thursday at South Greeley Highway and East Prosser Road.
Vanessa M. Trujillo, 34, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Thomas A. Batson, 34, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence at 1:46 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 11 on southbound Interstate 25.
Zackary K. Kelly, 40, of Thornton, Colorado, for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance (more than 3 grams), felony manufacturing or delivery of a schedule I controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor speeding (6 mph or more over), driving with a suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance and expired registration at 12:58 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 12 on northbound I-25.
Rhianna M. Brand, 37, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:48 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 12 on southbound I-25.
Blaze J. Mickelson, 24, of Sheridan for misdemeanor failure to yield and DUI (alcohol) at an unreported time Sunday at mile marker 8 on northbound U.S. Highway 85.
Dylan C. Hoopes, 20, of Laramie for felony conspiracy, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (over 3 grams) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant form, less than 3 grams) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 7 on northbound I-25.
Braxton X. Brown, 20, of Laramie for felony conspiracy and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (over 3 grams) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 7 on northbound I-25.
Ignacio A. Ley Alvarado, 57, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for DUI (alcohol), possession of a controlled substance (powder form), open container, driving without a valid license and failure to yield to traffic at 4:05 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Isaiah J. Diaz, 23, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to move over for emergency vehicle at 3:03 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 8.5 on northbound U.S. Highway 85.
Leonardo Garcia Cruz, 45, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:17 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 9 on southbound I-25.
Nicholas Hakala, 43, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and speeding (6 mph or more over) at 1:01 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 5 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Dawson J. Vanpelt, 23, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:04 p.m. Friday at mile marker 5 on Wyoming Highway 212.
David B. Patterson, 50, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance (powder/crystal form, 3 grams or less) and driving without a seatbelt at 6:14 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Alberto Chavez Chavez, 29, address redacted, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 2:50 p.m. Friday at mile marker 11 on northbound I-25.
Dakota L. Watkins, 25, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor lane use violation and DUI (alcohol) at 1:51 a.m. Friday at mile marker 9 on northbound I-25.
Hailey G. Chafin, 21, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at an unreported time Friday at mile marker 6 on U.S. Highway 85.
Erica A. Duran, 43, of Mountain Road for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance, first in 10 years), speeding (6 mph or more over), driving without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance (3 oz. or less) at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Family Dollar near U.S. Highway 85.
Travis J. Stowell, 34, of Loveland, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 2:17 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 14 on northbound I-25.
Leeroy Q. Martinez, 46, of Greeley, Colorado, on an out-of-state felony warrant for an unreported charge at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 10 on southbound I-25.