Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Shaya M. Jones, 26, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor child abandonment at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Williams Street.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

