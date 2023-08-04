Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joseph A. Hines, 20, of Dunn Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Airport Parkway.
Parker C. Ewig, 32, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Aundreya R. Mitchell, 18, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday at Logan Avenue and East 21st Street.
Timothy J. Dawson, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Friendship Circle.
Ashton R. Anderson, 22, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Tyler J. Hill, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9 p.m. Monday at East Fox Farm Road and Avenue C.
Shilo D. Gifford, 39, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Selena M.A. Nelson, 25, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and theft (shoplifting) at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ronald C. Benzel, 60, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), fighting/riotous conduct and driving under suspension at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Laramie Street.
Christophe I. Carabajal III, 32, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 5:10 p.m. Monday at Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Anthony F. Wells, 35, of East Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:18 p.m. Monday at Natrona Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Derrick M. Montoya, 37, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:35 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Austin D. Baker III, 36, of Newton Drive for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (injury), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, on a felony warrant out of Campbell County for failure to comply, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for failure to appear, on a felony warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:24 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Newton Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Melissa A. Matthies, 59, of Beverly Boulevard on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 34, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and criminal entry, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Camaro C. Blain, 24, of Talbot Court on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 6:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Joaquin A. Perez, 37, of Lakewood, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 5:47 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeremy B. Martin, 47, of Parkview Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:55 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Dakota L. Harbour, 33, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Savannah R. Garver, 24, of West Allison Road on two felony warrants for forgery at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
