Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jacob L. Strom, 20, of Denver for felony stolen property, fleeing/eluding and interference with a peace officer at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday at Parsley Boulevard and Ames Avenue.
Charles Jolley, 25, of Artisan Road on warrants for a misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor larceny-shoplifting at 2:09 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Justin M. Edgley, 29, of Cherry Court for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and felony possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Isedro S. Montano, 42, of Ogallala Place for two counts of aggravated assault with threat with weapon, domestic assault and interference with a peace officer at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Brookfield Court.
Michael J. Kelly, 42, of Dunn Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI), duty to give information/aid, careless driving accident and on a warrant for failure to pay at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Austin M. Moore, 22, of Evans, Colorado, for aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and simple attempted assault at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Amanda M. Carlton, 29, of Seymour Avenue for public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Kara K. Casey, 36, of Ridge Road for misdemeanor larceny-shoplifting, felony larceny-shoplifting and on a warrant for failure to pay at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
David G. Nesbit, 54, transient, on two warrants for failure to appear at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nicolae Ursu, 31, transient, on a warrant for felony theft at 6:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Crystal M. Urquidez, 34, of College Drive for felony stolen property at 5:40 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Christopher P. Espinoza, 39, of Rollins Avenue on a warrant for joyriding at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Alicia C. Contos, 47, of Moran Avenue on an inmate hold at 3:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail. Also arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear at 4:11 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Phillip L. Kaushagen, 40, of Wheatland for burglary, interference with a peace officer and criminal trespass-signs at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Ridge Road.
Erick Miramontes, 27, of Dallas Road for domestic assault at 4:58 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Benjamin M. Runyan, 20, of Avoca, Nebraska, for fleeing or attempting to elude police at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at Warren Avenue and Pershing Boulevard.
Jessica M. Gonzales, 43, of address unknown, for driving under the influence and running a red light at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday on Wyoming Highway 212.
Gregory A. Johnson, 62, of Dodge Road for DUI and failure to yield at sign at 6:25 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 25 northbound near mile marker 13.
Adam Palomo, 37, address unknown, for violation of a protection order and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 12:36 p.m. Saturday on Wyoming Highway 212 near mile marker 5.7 and Interstate 80.
Judy S. Ingram, age unknown, of Central Avenue for conspiracy to deliver or possess methamphetamine at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the Sapp Brothers parking lot on I-80 near mile marker 370.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
John I. Cantu, 24, of San Fransisco for headlamp required and DUI at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Parsons Avenue in Pine Bluffs.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming State Parks rangers:
Shane W. Ryker, 28, of Julianna Road for DUI with child passenger, driving under a suspension and sixth-offense felony possession of a controlled substance at 5:55 p.m. Friday at Curt Gowdy State Park.