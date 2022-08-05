Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Devanny Venzor, 19, of Deming, New Mexico, for misdemeanor public intoxication; underage individual buying, selling, possessing, consuming or soliciting alcohol; and resisting arrest at 3:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Patrick E. Clover, 56, of Dodge Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday at East Lincolnway and Logan Avenue.
Bradley A. Parsek, 27, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Anthony D. Christensen, 35, transient, for felony child endangerment (around methamphetamine use) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug for 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Jessica L. Morris, 34, of East Carlson Street for felony child endangerment (drugs) and misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Allyson M. Grubaugh, 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael D. Grubbs Jr., 45, of Dell Range Boulevard for felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 22nd Street.
Latisha M. Loetscher, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Central Avenue.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, transient, for misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday at West 19th Street and Snyder Avenue.
Jeffrey R. Stone, 36, of Box Elder, South Dakota, for misdemeanor annoying/obscene/threatening phone calls and refusing to obey at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Christopher M. Ledney, 31, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday at Snyder Avenue and West Sixth Street.
Nathan R. Stone, 32, of Ault, Colorado, for felony theft (shoplifting, greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Dystin T. Foster, 28, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, interfering/obstructing and open container at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Albany Avenue.
Keith S. Kuder, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Alexandria D. McCart, 26, of Vosler Place on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Akmir L. Brown, 28, transient, for misdemeanor indecent exposure and entering into/on another person’s property at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Yzail A. Gauna, 25, transient, for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury, felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer without injury at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West College Drive.
Skyler K. Wallowingbull, 26, of West Eighth Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday at East Lincolnway and Henderson Drive.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Charles C. Gleason, 37, of Osage Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Logan Avenue.
Terrance D. Green, 44, of Arp Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Kentucky for child neglect at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Bobbi R. Mackinnon, 44, of West Fifth Street on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Nicholas J. Hakala, 43, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Deeanne C. Harris, 41, of Bette Lane for misdemeanor violation of a temporary protection order at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Gregory T. Svitavsky, 29, of East 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lawrence C. Meneghini, 33, of 13th Street on a felony warrant for terroristic threats at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Frank A. Trujillo Sr., 54, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery (greater than two previous convictions in less than 10 years) at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted location.
Britnee Gilmore, 25, of Carpenter on a misdemeanor warrant for theft (deprive, less than $1,000) and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua J. Kendall, 21, of Carpenter on a warrant for misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000) and delivery of drug paraphernalia at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Derek J. Johnson, 24, of West Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and possession of a controlled substance (plant form, 3 oz. or less) at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at Central Avenue and Ninth Street.