Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Devanny Venzor, 19, of Deming, New Mexico, for misdemeanor public intoxication; underage individual buying, selling, possessing, consuming or soliciting alcohol; and resisting arrest at 3:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

