Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Shalee E. Salazar, 51, of Duff Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Ridge Road.
Randall K. Harris, 58, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:16 p.m. Thursday at Logan Avenue and Nationway.
Robert J. Maestas, 61, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of a marijuana-type drug and expired or improper registration at 4:27 p.m. Thursday at Snyder Avenue and Foyer Avenue.
Joshua A. Hernandez, 35, of Spencer Drive on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Christopher M. Herrera, 38, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Pioneer Avenue.
Senio P. Nuu Sr., 40, of Rio Verde Street for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
David Hammelman-Thomas, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weston County for failure to appear at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Robert Mota, 35, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Olive Drive.
Amber R. Norman, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Crook Avenue.
Neil B. Daniels, 40, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Daniel L. Fresquez, 56, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 8:24 p.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Mario J. Villalpando, 38, of Montalto Drive for misdemeanor DUI (combination of controlled substance and alcohol) and possession of a misdemeanor-type drug at 7:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Gregory M. Means, 44, of Carlson Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jeffrey D. Harrison, 36, of Greeley Highway on three misdemeanor charges of violation of a temporary protection order at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Carmen Avenadano, 42, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Aleksandar S. Kasalica, 33, of Grants Pass, Oregon, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:03 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Vernon R. Tennant, 37, of an undisclosed Cheyenne address for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South Greeley Highway.
George T. Macklin, 41, of Walker Lane for felony aggravated assault (threat with weapon), misdemeanor domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday at Terry Road and Walker Lane.
Jeffrey D. Harrison, 36, of South Greeley Highway for two counts of felony strangulation of a household member (injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Steven R. Dooley Jr., 42, of Elkhorn Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Government Complex.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Felipe A. Lovato, 37, of Pleasant Valley Trail for misdemeanor DUI combination drugs and alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol, speeding in a superintendent speed zone, interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday at the on ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 363.
David E. Richardson, 47, of Circle Heart Lane for misdemeanor battery at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
