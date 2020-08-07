Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Austin M. Lamarr, 24, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, for driving under the influence (DUI) at 1:36 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Ida R. Elkshoulder, 44, of Agate Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Broken Wheel Court.
Patrick A. Erikson, 40, transient, for unlawful entry onto property and fighting or riotous conduct at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Jaime M. Smith, 22, of Taft Avenue for DUI and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Cleveland Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.
Devon J. Swan, 26, of Warren Avenue for assault and battery, interference with a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and on a warrant for failure to appear at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Hot Springs Avenue and Nationway.
Keith R. Garcia, 34, of Hugur Avenue for felony possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday at East Pershing Boulevard and Wills Road.
Ricky J. Perry, 41, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, fleeing or eluding, interfering/obstructing, on an inmate hold and on warrants for misdemeanor theft and failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block Etchepare Circle.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
William J. Onyski, 40, of Patio Drive on felony and misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Anistyn L. Holt, 19, of Montalto Drive for interference with a peace officer at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Aaron M. Bagby, 34, of South Greeley Highway for domestic battery at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Ruben M. Hernandez, 23, of Snyder Avenue on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Raymond L. Fresquez Jr., 51, of King Court on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Nicolae Ursu, 31, transient, on an inmate hold at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 18, of Eighth Street on a warrant for failure to comply at 11:10 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Heather L. C’Hair, 28, of Riverton for felony possession at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 25 northbound near mile marker 5.