Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kristian L. Russell, 50, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years), failure to report an accident and no proof of liability insurance at 7:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Everton Drive and Storey Boulevard.
Glenn A. Nicholson, 51, of El Camino Real for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor assault and battery at 9:14 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Erika Teasley, 21, of Madison Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:10 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Robert B. Cathcart, 34, of Pleasant Valley Trail for felony methamphetamine possession and felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 19, of Taft Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury, felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:51 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Cherry Street.
Timothy J. Gardom, 60, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for methamphetamine possession and a misdemeanor warrant for marijuana possession at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Robert L. Craft Jr., 73, of Kingswood Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for being an accessory after the fact (related to an aggravated assault and strangulation of a household member) at 11 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Daniel J. Kubica, 37, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Campbell County at 8:33 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Gerald D. Jackson, 36, of Mount Morris, Michigan, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael J. Conroy, 42, of Four Mile Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and violation of a protection order at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Bobby L. Hinsley Jr., 39, of Targhee Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Bernadette E. Gunn, 41, homeless, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 48, of McCann Avenue for felony theft, misdemeanor littering and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 1:59 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Dominick J. Green, 30, of Ames Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:31 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Fork Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Andre A. Martinez, 30, of Fort Worth, Texas, for felony possession of a controlled substance (liquid), felony possession of a controlled substance (pill), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant), misdemeanor defrauding a drug/alcohol test (possess adulterants) and speeding at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.
Kevin M. Hoover, 29, of Prevailing Drive for two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI (third offense), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, open container, no driver’s license and improper lane use at an unknown time Wednesday at mile marker 368 on U.S. Highway 30.
Anthony L. Romero, 38, of Walnut Drive on a warrant for theft at 4 p.m. Monday at mile marker 9 on southbound Interstate 25.