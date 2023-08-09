Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Fabian M. Hernandez, 26, transient, for misdemeanor spitting on sidewalks and resisting arrest at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Parsley Boulevard.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

