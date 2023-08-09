Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Fabian M. Hernandez, 26, transient, for misdemeanor spitting on sidewalks and resisting arrest at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Parsley Boulevard.
Felisha A. Jennings, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Shane E. Anderson, 51, of Oak Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Lailahni K.J. Nevarez, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Patrick E. Smith, 57, of West 21st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Snyder Avenue.
Wendy M. West, 49, transient, for misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana (over 1/4 ounce) and misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine type drugs at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Joseph E. Jones, 48, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Jeremy L. Knowlton, 42, address unknown, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Central Avenue.
Porter Sundin-Donahue, 22, of East Lincolnway on a felony warrant out of Dane County, Wisconsin, for burglary at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Amanda C. Gray, 34, of Alexander Avenue for felony possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance at 11 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Carlson Street.
Charles M. Carsten, 35, of South Greeley Highway for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Crystal F. Parker, 45, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Christopher K. Giles, 18, of 20th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:18 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Misty L. Stricker, 45, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Bent Avenue.
Eric Lujan, 39, of Maxwell Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:44 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Spencer D. Brown, 21, address unknown, on a felony hold for community corrections rejection at 12:32 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Bobby J. Hainsworth, 41, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:35 a.m. Sunday at East 11th Street and Carbon Avenue.
Shane E. Anderson, 51, of Oak Court for misdemeanor criminal entry at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Farthing Road.
Joseph A. Munoz Jr., 54, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Farthing Road.
James D. Peck, 44, of Kornegay Court for misdemeanor criminal entry at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Farthing Road.
Rainey S. Wittig, 43, of Christine Circle for misdemeanor criminal entry at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Farthing Road.
Victoria B. Hunt, 37, of Torrington on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:44 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Aaron M. Underwood, 37, of Riverton on a misdemeanor warrant for escaping detention (felony conviction) at 4:06 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeffrey D. Harrison, 36, of Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kelly A. Sias, 53, of Apache Street on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft at 10:21 a.m. Friday at Gate 5 of F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Peter J. Lewis, 48, of Denver on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:57 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Rachel A. Hall, 42, of Westminster, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and driving with a suspended license at 7:08 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 21.8 of U.S. Highway 85.
Michael R. Packard, 35, of Fraser, Colorado, for misdemeanor following too close, invalid certificate of title/registration, no insurance and driving without an ignition interlock device at 1:09 p.m. Sunday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Robert L. Snow, 72, of West 10th Street for misdemeanor public indecency at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center, exit 4 of Interstate 25.
Jason P. Hill, 48, of Casper for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance (plant) and DUI (alcohol and controlled substance) at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 0 of Wyoming Highway 212.
Tallish R. Malone, 43, of South Bend, Indiana, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance (three grams or less) and failure to maintain a single lane of travel at 11:48 a.m. Friday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
