Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Diana P. Carabajal, 43, of Stanfield Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger (third in 10 years), interfering/obstructing, no proof of liability insurance, and driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license (second of greater offense) at 10:56 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Ames Avenue.
Joshua A. Frescas, 31, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Jefferson Road.
Tyson Lynch, 22, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Bradley Faraci, 21, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:09 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Gregg Way.
Curvonta L. Moye, 28, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic assault at 8:50 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Linda D. Erwin, 57, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor DUI (third in 10 years) and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:43 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stinson Avenue and West 17th Street.
Wesley A. Lerwick, 23, of Road 158, Albin, for misdemeanor DUI (third in 10 years) at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Yellowstone Road.
Maurice A. Bell, 37, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Joseph A. Hubbard, 18, of Pinion Drive for felony assault on a pregnant woman with minor injury (no weapon) at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Nathan A. Compton, 22, of Geronimo Road for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years) at 11:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
Harley M. Cole, 27, of East 21st Street for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon) at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Braehill Road.
Tyler T. Sandoval, 28, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, interfering/obstructing, being violent/tumultuous to property and giving a false identity, shoplifting and disturbing the peace, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West 20th Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Amanda L. Jacobs, 38, of East 19th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Jon E. Chastain, 58, transient, for felony possession of schedule I and II narcotics and misdemeanor marijuana possession, on misdemeanor warrants for methamphetamine possession and probation violation, and a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County at 11:46 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Albert D. Charron, 58, of Montalto Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Robert A. Velasquez Jr., 35, of Parsons Place on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court at 9:57 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Michael B. Romero, 52, of Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:14 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Wayne Hatter Jr., 49, of West College Drive on a felony warrant for physical child abuse with minor injury (responsible for welfare) at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 12500 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Jordon N. Lucero, 27, of Grand Harmony Boulevard for felony unlawful entry into an occupied structure and misdemeanor property destruction, and on a felony probation/parole violation arrest without a warrant at 5:10 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Jason R. Hellings, 40, of South Fork Road for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon) at 2:10 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jason S. Kelly, 43, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor DUI (second offense) and texting at 8:10 p.m. Monday at mile marker 368 on U.S. Highway 30.
Kristopher L. Garlick, 45, of Gillette for felony theft, and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer, prohibited parking, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain a single lane and stop sign violation at 2:33 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 15 on southbound Interstate 25.