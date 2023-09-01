Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dylan T. Cranmore, 40, of House Avenue, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Avenue and East 19th Street.
Stephanie N. Crowley, 42, of Copperhill, Tennessee, on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for criminal mischief at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday at West Lincolnway and Pioneer Avenue.
Catherine E. Lowe, 34, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Echostar Drive.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr., 22, transient, for a probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Audrey L. Stuckman, 25, of Syracuse, Indiana, for felony theft at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of House Avenue.
Isiah R. Sanchez, 25, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Crook Avenue.
Maurice A. Bell, 39, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.
Edward S. Bernhoft, 53, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Hynds Boulevard.
Trevor L. Walduck, 26, of Braehill Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol) and careless driving at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Christophe I. Carabajal, 32, transient, for violent/tumultuous conduct to property and public intoxication at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Joshua C. Osban, 43, of a redacted Cheyenne address for a misdemeanor protection order violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for a protection order violation at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Richard Castillo, 62, of East Third Street for misdemeanor driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at Ames Avenue and West 20th Street.
Cleophus G. Moore, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Desmet Drive.
Casey J. Mackey, 32, of Gregg Way for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain a lane/unsafe lane change at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday at East Pershing Boulevard and North College Drive.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Wade J. Bates, 33, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for escaping detention on a felony conviction at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Emanuel P. Rhodes, age redacted, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday at Interstate 80 and North Greeley Highway.
Joseph C. Christmann, 41, of Woodward Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for civil violation at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Andrew M. McDonald, 32, of Miami Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of East 12th Street.
Michael A. Gomez, 40, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Yellowstone Road.
Timothy J. Dawson, 46, of Christine Circle for misdemeanor driving under suspension at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday at South Greeley Highway and College Drive.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Brendan T. Schwartz, 33, of Gillette for misdemeanor improper registration, driving without an interlock device, driving under a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance (plant) at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 30 on northbound Interstate 25.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters