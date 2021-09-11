Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Isaac L. Gonzales, 25, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and on a felony NCIC hold at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Melinda K. Sandoval, 34, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of methamphetamine, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Deming Drive and West Sixth Street.
Traquevis D. Hardy, 44, transient, for felony methamphetamine possession and on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Zachary Widener, 39, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor shoplifting (over $300), malicious mischief, resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Erika J. Martinez, 30, transient, for misdemeanor child endangering (contribute/cause) and misdemeanor property destruction at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bent Avenue and West Third Avenue.
Jaidin A. Mair, 19, of Burns on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 25th Street and Snyder Avenue.
Trevis K. Martinez, 20, of East Seventh Street for felony property destruction and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street.
Teresa Woodford, 53, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Martin A. Martinez, 29, of Factor Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Robert B. Cathcart, 34, of Pleasant Valley Trail for felony parole violation at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Calvin Aubin Jr., 32, of Patton Avenue on felony warrants for failure to appear and a civil violation, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
James R. Wallace, 30, of Jefferson Road on felony warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Zane T. Minney, 32, of Interstate 25 Service Road on a felony warrant for burglary and property destruction out of Platte County at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dale N. Snyder, 61, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and improper lane use at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 389 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Jeremy W. Spargo, 25, of Dell Range Boulevard for felony escape from official detention, and misdemeanor possession of stolen property (firearm), methamphetamine possession (crystal), possession of ecstasy (pill), no registration, no insurance, parking in a handicap spot, window tint greater than 28%, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at exit 4 on Interstate 25.
Aaron J. Benoit, 53, of Sulphur, Louisiana, for misdemeanor DUI, improper lane use and open container in a moving vehicle at an unknown time Wednesday at mile marker 338 on westbound Interstate 80.