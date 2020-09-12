Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jacob R. Kyle, 30, of 18th Street on a felony inmate hold for a warrant out of Jefferson County, Colorado, at 1:33 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
Dakota Redfern, 25, transient, on a felony inmate hold for a warrant out of Colorado for probation violation at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Cordova Drive.
Richard M. Redfern, 53, of Cordova Drive for breach of peace and public intoxication at 12:02 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Robin L. Bowie, 71, of Big Sandy Circle on felony warrants for destruction of property and possession of a deadly weapon with intent at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Van Buren Avenue.
Shania L. Combs, 22, transient, for interfering/obstructing, violent/tumultuous acts to property and disturbance of the peace at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Cory J. Iafferty, 34, of Berthoud, Colorado, for shoplifting, fleeing/eluding and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Roger W. Allen, 59, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Rue Terre.
Melinda K. Hurt, 27, of McGovern Avenue on a felony inmate hold for a warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for fraud-false statement at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at Morrie Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Bravo D. Korbett, 51, of Richardson Court for felony stolen property and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Crook Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kayla M.C. Soundsleeper, 30, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Michael L. Wilson, 30, of Secret Valley Trail on a felony court order at 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Joshua A. Reid, 28, of 19th Street on a felony hold for probation and parole violation at 1:04 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. O’Halloran, 42, of County Road 211, Burns, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Nicolae Ursu, 31, transient, on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ionel Serban, 39, of Flushing, New York, on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Hunter D. Zimmerman, 22, of East 14th Street, Wheatland, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jeffery C. Peterson, 36, of Patton Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Nathan D. Vanosdol, 28, of Yuba City, California, on a felony inmate hold for a warrant out of California for parole violation at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dennis G. Nelson, 51, of East 12th Street for misdemeanor theft and possession of stolen property at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 346 on eastbound Interstate 80.