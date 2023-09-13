Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Austin R.J. Bennett, 31, of Russell Avenue for felony unlawful entry, misdemeanor domestic battery and destruction of property, and on a felony warrant for theft at 9:09 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Ricky L. Dougherty, 59, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor breach of peace and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:50 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Benjamin J. Woodworth, 33, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Draylon Johnson, 25, of Corpus Christi, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol) and reckless driving at 12:19 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Lincolnway.
Craig C. Plyler Jr., 33, of Sixth Street for felony motor vehicle theft and burglary and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at East 13th Street and Crook Avenue.
Christopher A. Denke, 42, of Surrey Road on felony warrants for burglary and theft at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at East 18th Street and Maxwell Avenue.
Ivan A. Zamarripa Gamez, 19, of Carter Road for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, public intoxication and giving false identity at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Christopher G. Jackson, 37, of Oxford Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:34 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Rondell L. Taylor, 31, of Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:07 a.m. Saturday at West Fourth Street and McComb Avenue.
Robin D. Hoback Jr., 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Greenway Street.
Haley N. Briones, 31, of Altus, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), possession of an open container and driver’s license violation at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at West Lincolnway and Thomes Avenue.
Ramon L. Rodriguez, 28, of Stewart Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:20 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Amanda C. Gray, 34, of Alexander Avenue for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of a cocaine/heroin-type drug and child endangerment at 10:06 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Laramie Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Elizabeth Cuffaro, 45, of Old Faithful Way on a felony warrant out of Douglas County, Colorado, for contempt of court at 11:35 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Anthoney J. Bryant, 24, of Barrington Road on a misdemeanor drug court hold at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joshua D. Moody, 21, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Merle E. Hudson III, 50, transient, for felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lake Place.
Michael I. Lohmann, 27, transient, for felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lake Place.
Robert M. Larson, 40, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and on a misdemeanor warrant for stalking/communicating at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Richard M. Sawinski, 42, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 8:18 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Road 102.
Katrina Charging, 34, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:08 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Wayne E. Rosson, 55, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Dante Tenorio Jr., 31, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Jessica M. Olivares, 39, of South Fork Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply, three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and misdemeanor warrants for assault (battery) and failure to comply at 6:35 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Michael A. Smith, 27, of Laramie for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Emanuel P. Rhodes, 56, transient, for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 8:52 a.m. Sunday at Interstate 80 and North Greeley Highway.
Jeffrey D. Harrison, 36, of Greeley Highway for felony stalking/communicating and misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 6:35 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthoney J. Bryant, 24, of Barrington Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:32 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Alexander Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Elizabeth A. Martinez, 37, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, theft and on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 1:22 p.m. Sunday on Converse Avenue.
Juan A. Galvan, 42, of Laramie Street for misdemeanor fleeing and eluding police, possession of a controlled substance (powder), vehicle speed violation (100 in a 40 mpg zone), unable to maintain lane of travel, throwing burning substance from a vehicle and seat belt violation at 9:36 p.m. Friday at mile marker 1 on U.S. Highway 85.
