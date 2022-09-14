Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tina M. Dawes, 46, transient, for misdemeanor duty upon colliding w/unattended vehicle/property and public intoxication at 7:48 p.m. Saturday at Rock Springs Street and Amber Trail.
Christopher P. Espinoza, 41, of Rollins Avenue for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving without an interlock device at 4:21 p.m. Saturday at South Arp Avenue and West Jefferson Road.
Justin A. Rhodes, 28, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Cheyenne (address redacted).
Anne M. Mawk, 34, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 5:06 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Joseph J. Carrera, 51, of West Sixth Street for felony endangering a child (methamphetamine use), misdemeanor driving under the influence (controlled substance with child passenger) and driving without a valid license at 4 p.m. Friday at West Sixth Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Lena M. Carrera, 38, of West Sixth Street for felony endangering a child (methamphetamine use), misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and possession of marijuana at 2:39 p.m. Friday at West Sixth Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Christopher L. Grant, 22, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Melissa D. Goodwine, 53, of Thomes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Kelvyn W. Curby, 23, of Darnell Place for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), headlights required (conditions and time) and possession of marijuana (greater than 1/4 oz.) at 1:56 a.m. Friday at Powderhouse Road and Prairie Avenue.
Patrick D. Ramos, 57, of Torrington on a felony hold for community corrections rejection at 4:25 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Ricky J. Scott, 50, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at West 22nd Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Tyson J. Smith, 34, transient, on a felony warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Brandon C. Serini, 37, of East 19th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8 a.m. Thursday at Missile Drive and Westland Road.
Jarrod S. Toutjian, 32, of East Sixth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Cheyenne (address redacted).
Susan G. Sargent, 67, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Sixth Street.
Amanda M. Miller, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for contempt of court/failure to comply at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Malikai J. McKinzie, 20, of Ridgeland Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday at East Fifth Street and Interstate 180.
Aaron B. Kelley, 46, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for bond violation at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
William H. Hill, 66, of East Lincolnway for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony; misdemeanor destruction of property (less than $1,000); and reckless endangering with a firearm at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Dennis B. Keding, 58, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a temporary protection order at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday at Ridge Road and East Lincolnway; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Meliyo D. Lovato, 18, of Riverton for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), misdemeanor fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Connor L. Cathcart, 23, of Carpenter for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nicomedes A. Limache, 54, of Murray Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Latasha M. Gladden, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:32 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Danielle L. Anderson, 46, of Lafayette, Indiana, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nicolas J. Ossipoff, 35, of Happy Jack Road for felony possession of schedule I and II narcotics at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Shawna M. Ornelaz, 45, of Christine Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
George E. Wederski, 40, of Christine Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Joe B. Jaure, 42, of 27th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and domestic battery at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Isiah C. Lambert-Martin, 18, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert W. Jahn, 41, of Wyoming (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery (less than five years since last conviction) at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday in Cheyenne (address redacted).
Thomas Cisneros, 22, of Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Luis R. Ochoa Magana, 38, of Yakima, Washington, for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony conspiracy to deliver controlled substances and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (greater than 3 grams) at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Jsocorro Mendoza Dimas, 37, of Turlock, California, for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony conspiracy to deliver controlled substances and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (greater than 3 grams) at 8:34 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Alioune Ndiaye, 18, of Manhattan, New York, for felony theft (possession of stolen property), misdemeanor open container violation and possession of alcohol under the age of 21 at 9:26 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 21 on southbound Interstate 25.
Daouda C. Cisse, 20, of New York, New York, for felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 9:25 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 21 on southbound I-25.
Mamadou D. Barry, 19, of New York, New York, for misdemeanor driving under suspension, speeding (104 mph in a 75 mph zone), open container violation and possession of alcohol under the age of 21 at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 21 on southbound Interstate 25.
Dana Costa, 36, of Coos Bay, Oregon, for felony theft and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (3 oz. or less) at 9 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 16 on southbound I-25.
Shaun Prough, 36, of Wiley, Colorado, for felony theft and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (3 oz. or less) at 9 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 16 on southbound I-25.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.