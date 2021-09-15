Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Fabian M. Hernandez, 24, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to give ID to a police officer, refusing to obey and unlawful entry onto property at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Rue Terre.
Levi G. Vigil, 20, of Rainbow Road for felony kidnapping (inflict bodily injury on or terrorize the victim or another), and misdemeanor domestic battery, property destruction and theft at 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Greenway Street.
Mark A. Sisco, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Callie M. Horn, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for terroristic threats out of Natrona County at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Kristin N. Saenz, 35, of East 10th Street for felony child endangering (around methamphetamine use), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 6 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Jeremy M. Clark, 36, of Goshen Avenue for felony child endangering (around methamphetamine use), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, and on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East 10th Street.
Zandrea L. Valero, 31, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Natrona County at 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Stanfield Avenue.
Lance J. Jackson, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Silverton Drive and Foxen Court.
Joel M. Pushcar, 34, of Bradley Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with a peace officer and simple assault on a police officer at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Damien J. Hill, 29, of Weaver Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 3 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jordyn D.V. Duran, 27, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Natrona County at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Zachary E. Kowalak, 37, of Powderhouse Road for misdemeanor annoying/obscene/threatening phone calls, interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest, and on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:17 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Riverbend Road.
Latalia C. Carson, 41, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and misdemeanor refusing to obey at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Eric W. Brown, 40, of Trent Court for felony possession of LSD/amphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, duty to stop (police department), careless driving, stop sign violation and turn signal use violation, and on a felony warrant for parole violation at 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Sixth Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Joseph J. Torrez, 25, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 4:03 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Selene A. Eagle, 32, of Country West Road on two misdemeanor warrants for child endangering (health) at 3:48 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Alice F. Knight, 54, of Cloud Mesa Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Julian E. Gonzales, 22, of Meadowland Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:40 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Gabriella A. Dipasquale, 23, of 20th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and failure to maintain lane at 12 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Warren Avenue.
Jason A. Depoorter, 24, of Third Street for misdemeanor DUI at 7:29 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Floyd R. J. Stocks, 24, of Rock Springs on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Sweetwater County at 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Christopher Hernandez, 24, of Reiner Place on a felony warrant for aggravated assault on a pregnant woman with minor injury (no weapon) at 7:44 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Zachary J. Duff, 38, of Locust Drive for misdemeanor DUI and a red light violation at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Jayvion D. Seals, 30, of West Leisure Street on a misdemeanor court order at 7:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Chet K. Ray, 62, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor court order at 7:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeremy W. Spargo, 25, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Julian E. Gonzales, 21, of Meadowland Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Brian A. Garcia, 54, of Pleasant Valley Trail on a misdemeanor court order at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Vernita S. Coleman, 42, of Elkhart, Indiana, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:50 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Fidel Vargas Vargas, 37, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI, following too closely and open container at 3:18 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 9 on northbound Interstate 25.
Steven T. Pritchard, 30, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant and a misdemeanor NCIC hold at 7:08 p.m. Friday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Trenton E. Lambert, 23, of Painted Rock Trail for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, stop sign violation and driving on a sidewalk at 6:33 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Campfire Trail and Kicking Horse Court.