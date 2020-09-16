Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jeremy W. Spargo, 24, of Dell Range Boulevard for fleeing/eluding, careless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign, and for two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and domestic battery at 9:30 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Thomas C. Estorga Jr., 39, of West 26th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Missile Drive.
Diane Miller, 57, of West Leisher Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:37 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Javier E. Torralba II, 25, of Williams Street for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East 16th Street.
Jennifer L. Armstrong, 38, transient, for public intoxication at 5:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Bryan C. Martinez, 27, of Rawlins Street on three misdemeanor warrants for assault-battery, destruction of property and failure to comply at noon Sunday at his residence.
Brian A. Charpentier, 19, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a felony warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Road.
Richie D. Lovato, 22, of Leisher Road for refusing to obey and public intoxication at 3:19 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Courtney R. Page, 27, of Lilac Drive for false imprisonment and battery-touching in a rude manner at 2:10 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Shawn K. McAvoy, 36, transient, on a felony inmate hold for a warrant for parole violation at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Nathan Williams, 30, transient, for interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor inmate hold for a warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for assault at 8:10 p.m. Friday at West 15th Street and Bent Avenue.
Britney C. Robbins, 33, of Crook Avenue for misdemeanor assault-battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Jacob R. Kyle, 30, of 18th Street on a felony inmate hold for a warrant out of Jefferson County, Texas, at 1:33 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
Dakota Redfern, 25, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Cordova Drive.
Richard M. Redfern, 53, of Cordova Drive for breach of peace and public intoxication at 12:02 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Abbie R. Webb, 36, of Pattison Avenue on a felony warrant for forgery, and on two misdemeanor warrants for theft and failure to appear at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block Lafayette Boulevard.
Ashley E.C. Bartel, 39, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jon E. Chastain, 57, of Lafayette Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
William T. Cross, 37, of Walker Road for misdemeanor assault-battery at 9:03 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joshua A. Reid, 28, of 19th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kerry S. Lynch, 32, of Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for possession of a controlled substance at 3:40 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Andrew J. Weaver, 25, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for theft and conspiracy at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Myrtle H. Obanion, 49, of County Road 238, Meriden, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:50 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.